Mary Brown's Chicken Celebrates Canadian Farming Roots Through Local Partnerships

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's largest Canadian-owned and operated quick-service chicken restaurant franchise, is deepening its celebration of Canadian heritage by shining a spotlight on the local farmers who grow the ingredients that define the brand's beloved comfort food.

From the rich soil of Prince Edward Island to the expansive fields of the Prairies, Mary Brown's Chicken is proud to partner with Canadian farmers who provide the core ingredients behind its famous meals, namely 100% Canadian-raised chicken and farm-fresh potatoes.

"For me, it's not just about growing potatoes. It's about feeding Canadians with food that's grown right here at home," says Jamie Thompson, a potato farmer in Victoria, PEI who has worked with Mary Brown's Chicken for over 17 years. "Knowing our crops end up on the plates of Canadians across the country means a lot."

The commitment to Canadian-sourced ingredients goes beyond potatoes. Chicken served at Mary Brown's Chicken locations is sourced from free-range chickens raised by the Chicken Farmers of Canada.

"We take pride in the standards we uphold," says Marvin Patience, a chicken farmer based in Oxford County, Ontario. "We follow rigorous guidelines prioritizing animal welfare, sustainability, and quality. It's reassuring to know that Mary Brown's Chicken values that too."

Founded in Newfoundland and proudly 100% Canadian-owned, Mary Brown's Chicken has built its reputation on quality, community, and staying true to its roots. By working directly with Canadian farmers, the brand ensures its food tastes great and supports local economies and farming traditions across the country.

"We've always taken great pride in our Canadian roots and the strong relationships we've built with farmers across the country," says Greg Roberts, Owner of Mary Brown's Chicken. "We're excited to shine a light on these connections and share the stories of the incredible families who help bring Mary Brown's Chicken's 'Made Fresh From Scratch' promise to life. These conversations were honest, heartfelt and deeply inspiring. We are looking forward to continuing to share more stories like these."

Through its ongoing partnerships with Canadian farmers, Mary Brown's Chicken continues to prioritize freshness, quality, and Canadian pride in every meal it serves.

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, and India.

