MBI Brands Announces Partnership with Jays Care Foundation to Empower Canadian Youth

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - MBI Brands, the parent company of Mary Brown's Chicken and Fat Bastard Burrito, is proud to announce their partnership with Jays Care Foundation for 2025. This collaboration underscores MBI Brands' commitment to supporting Canadian youth through inclusive, accessible sports programming that builds confidence, resilience, and community.

Jays Care Youth Ambassador (CNW Group/Mary Brown's Chicken)

As part of this partnership, MBI Brands will host the 3rd Annual MBI Brands Golf Day on July 22nd. All net proceeds from Golf Day will be donated to Jays Care. Additionally, Jays Care Day will take place on September 17, where a portion of proceeds from Mary Brown's Chicken sales will be donated to support Jays Care programs.

"At MBI Brands, we believe in giving back to the communities that have supported us for over 56 years," said Kala Patel, Vice President of Marketing, MBI Brands. "Our partnership with Jays Care Foundation helps ensure that thousands of kids across Canada have the chance to grow, play, and dream big on the field and beyond. We're honoured to stand alongside Jays Care Foundation to help build a more inclusive future for Canadian youth."

With MBI Brands' support, Jays Care Foundation is empowering more than 59,000 children and youth nationwide through baseball programs that build confidence and create lasting opportunities. This includes nearly 15,000 kids living with disabilities in Challenger Baseball, almost 14,000 girls in Girls At Bat, and more than 6,200 Indigenous youth through Indigenous Rookie League. Jays Care has also invested more than $20 million to build or refurbish more than 230 community diamonds, giving kids safe, welcoming spaces to play and grow.

"Jays Care is deeply grateful to MBI Brands for their generous support," said Peter King, Acting Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation. "With their partnership, thousands of youth across Canada will gain access to baseball programming that helps build self-esteem, self-confidence, and resiliency. Together, we're creating more inclusive opportunities for kids to thrive on and off the field."

MBI Brands invites Canadians to join them in making a difference by supporting Jays Care Day at Mary Brown's Chicken restaurants across Canada on September 17 and help open doors for youth nationwide.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

Connect with Mary Brown's Chicken on social

YouTube: @marybrownsofficial

Instagram: @marybrownsofficial

Facebook: @marybrowns

TikTok: @marybrownschicken

About Jays Care Foundation:

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, runs baseball for development programming for more than 59,000 children and youth across Canada. Jays Care's core programs are focused on reaching kids facing the most significant barriers to sport participation, including children living with disabilities, girls without access to sport, Indigenous youth, and kids living in under resourced communities. Through its Field Of Dreams program, Jays Care has also invested more than $20 million into building or refurbishing more than 230 community baseball diamonds across the country.

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

For further information: Annette Zuk, [email protected]; Joey Quintanilha, [email protected]