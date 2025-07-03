Mary Brown's Chicken Marks National Fried Chicken Day with Fan-Favourite Deal

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians, get ready to bite into something special! Mary Brown's Chicken, Canada's #1 fried chicken quick service restaurant, is once again serving up a deal for National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6, offering its beloved 2 Piece Chicken & Taters for just $4.99 plus tax.

The 100% Canadian-owned and operated quick service restaurant is known for its craveable comfort food, made fresh from scratch daily. And on this special day, Canadians can celebrate with a meal that's as affordable as it is delicious.

Available for one day only, guests can choose from Regular, Spicy, or Honey BBQ Signature Chicken, that's always hand-cut, hand-breaded, and cooked fresh in-store, paired with golden, seasoned taters. Mary Brown's Chicken uses only 100% Canadian-raised free-range chickens and farm-fresh potatoes.

"We look forward to National Fried Chicken Day every year. It's a celebration of what we do best," said Kala Patel, Vice President of Marketing, MBI Brands. "Our fans love this $4.99 deal, and we're thrilled to bring it back for our guests to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day."

This offer is exclusive to orders placed in-store or through the Mary Brown's Chicken App.

Mark your calendars and bring your appetite! July 6 is all about fried chicken, taters, and unbeatable value, only at Mary Brown's Chicken.

About Mary Brown's Chicken:

Mary Brown's Chicken has over 280 locations across Canada and is growing. The brand is 100 per cent Canadian-owned, being first established in St. John's Newfoundland in 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary®, named Canada's Best Chicken Sandwich, and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh Canadian ingredients. Mary Brown's Chicken has achieved 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth, earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation for 15 straight years, and holds a Platinum designation with Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company's first international locations opened in 2024, and outside of Canada, Mary Brown's Chicken operates in Mexico, the UK, India, and Pakistan.

