What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Whabouchi Mining Project, an open-pit and underground spodumene mine located 30 kilometres from Nemaska and 280 kilometres northwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Why is the Agency holding a public comment period?

The project was approved in 2015 under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012). A Decision Statement was then issued for the project, which includes legally binding conditions that Nemaska Lithium Inc. (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project.

The proponent is proposing the following changes to its project: the operation of two borrow pits, including the transportation of materials to the mine site; the development and use of a temporary camp for workers at the mine site, including a wastewater treatment system with surface discharge; and the relocation of the final effluent.

How can I participate?

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide comments on the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement included in the draft Analysis Report of the changes.

Written comments should be submitted online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on July 5, 2023. All comments received will be posted online as part of the project file.

Comments can be submitted online on the project home page on the Registry (reference number 80021). The Agency's draft Analysis Report and the Proponent's submission on the proposed modifications to the project are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format may contact the Agency by writing to [email protected]

For more information on the post-decision phase, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

