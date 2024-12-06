Wetland restoration to increase water access and enhance biodiversity on ʔaq̓am lands

ʔAQ̓AM KOOTENAY #1, BC, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The ʔaq̓am wetland project's goal is to restore the waterbodies to what is understood to be their precontact state, strengthening protection of the environment and supporting healthy and resilient ecosystems. This project is a joint investment of more than $1.4 million from the federal government, ʔaq̓am, Columbia Basin Trust, Ducks Unlimited Canada, and Real Estate Foundation of BC. It is community-led by ʔaq̓am.

Since the 1960s, ʔaq̓am lands have seen substantial changes to water resources and ecosystems. As a result, the wetlands on the ʔaq̓am lands had been identified as a restoration priority due to increasing heat, drought and wildfire risk. This project will restore six wetlands that have either lost surface water or show signs of shrinking, supporting their return back to a more natural state. Enhancement and recovery of this critical habitat will benefit wildlife and the community through ʔaq̓am stewardship values, enhancing the water systems, and increasing the biodiversity of plants and animals.

Quotes

"Protecting natural wetlands is vital to building and maintaining sustainable and resilient communities. This investment will increase the wetlands water supply while at the same time creating a vibrant ecosystem for the community to enjoy."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we face the effects of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, Canadians are stepping up and working together to ensure that the places they love are protected. The Community-Nominated Priority Places initiative supports partnerships where communities come together to achieve long-lasting and sustainable protection for the recovery of species at risk and their habitats. We look forward to working with local partners on projects like the restoration of wetland on ʔaq̓am lands to protect our natural heritage for future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"ʔaq̓am appreciates the opportunity to work with federal and local partners to heal and restore our wetlands in a way that follows our stewardship principles and promotes community led land based initiatives. The wetland project is an example of us working to achieve our community goals related to water under our Ka Kniⱡwitiyaⱡa (Strategic Plan)."

Nasuʔkin (Chief) Cheryl Casimer, ʔaq̓am

"We're proud to support the ʔaq̓am wetlands restoration, which will benefit local ecosystems, wildlife and the broader community. Investments like this are essential as they help restore the natural balance of our environment, enhance biodiversity and build resilience in the face of climate change. By working together, we're supporting long-term sustainability for ʔaq̓am and the entire region."

Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust

"Ducks Unlimited Canada is honored to work with ʔaq̓am in their traditional territory and support Indigenous-led wetland restoration projects on ʔaq̓am lands. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to deliver projects aimed at increasing community resilience and securing healthy watersheds and wetlands."

Matthew Wilson, Head of Conservation Programs, Ducks Unlimited Canada

"Wetland restoration is so important — for biodiversity and ecosystem health, Indigenous culture and food sovereignty, and drought, flood, and wildfire resilience in a changing climate. We have great respect for the responsibility of ʔaq̓amnik̓ to care for their lands and waters, and we are honoured to support this vital work."

Sherry Yano, Director of Grants and Community Engagement, Real Estate Foundation of BC

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and $312,814 through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Community-Nominated Priority Place (CNPP) initiative, the Columbia Basin Trust is contributing $58,128 , and Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing $12,066 . The Real Estate Foundation of BC previously announced their contribution of $100,000 to the project in the summer of 2024.

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and through Environment and Climate Change Canada's Community-Nominated Priority Place (CNPP) initiative, the Columbia Basin Trust is contributing , and Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing . The Real Estate Foundation of BC previously announced their contribution of to the project in the summer of 2024. The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

