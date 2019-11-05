WestJetters come together to build five more homes for families in Dominican Republic

"It is inspiring to see the transformation of the communities that more than 450 WestJetters have volunteered their time and given their hearts to over the past eight years," said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. "As a brand and airline with caring at its core, we are grateful there are hundreds of WestJetters who have significantly changed the lives of these deserving families in the Dominican Republic. We are thankful to work alongside Live Different to continue making these important trips happen."

This year, in addition to constructing the homes, WestJetters immersed themselves within the local community and raised more than $18,000 to refurbish a community playground and renovate two additional homes that were in disrepair.

"We are extremely proud to work with WestJetters who all exemplify our shared values," said Alison Willis, Live Different Director of International Programs. "The annual WestJet Live Different Build is only possible because of the commitment of the entire WestJet community. On behalf of all of us at Live Different, and from our friends and partners in the Dominican Republic, a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this year's work possible."



Since 2012, WestJet has partnered with Canadian-based charity Live Different to make international community investment possible in one of the airline's most popular Caribbean destinations.

The Live Different Builds team is WestJet's on-the-ground charitable partner in the Puerto Plata area. The team works with the local community to ensure the build addresses the neighbourhood's needs and is done in a healthy and sustainable manner. Live Different Builds also oversees the project management, hires local contractors and translators to work alongside the WestJet volunteers and provides on-site instruction and support. WestJet Live Different Builds would not exist without Live Different's careful guidance and years of experience doing this type of work.

To find out more about WestJet Live Different Builds, click here. For information on Live Different visit their website here.

