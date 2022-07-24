WestJet workers in Calgary and Vancouver reach tentative agreement

Unifor Local 531 represents nearly 800 baggage service agents, customer service agents and guest service leads in Calgary and Vancouver airports after being certified in May of 2021.

Bargaining began in October 2021, and Unifor Local 531 filed for conciliation with the Canadian government on April 26, 2022.

Details of the new agreement will first be presented to members at ratification meetings later this week.

"We are proud to present what we have negotiated to our members and I want to thank them for their patience, support and solidarity during what has been a long and challenging process," said Sherwin Antonio, member of Local 531's Calgary Bargaining Committee.

