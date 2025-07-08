BRADFORD, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Workers at Toromont Industries in Bradford, Ont. went on strike this morning after the employer failed to adequately address wages and benefits during negotiations for a first collective agreement.

"A first collective agreement sets the key foundational work standards for a workplace," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We stand with our members as they fight for a fair collective agreement."

Unifor members at Toromont on strike as they fight for first contract (CNW Group/Unifor)

The 120 workers voted in late May to join Unifor.

In 2022, the company invested $70 million into the new 137,000 sq. ft. Toromont Cat remanufacturing facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury, which remanufactures Caterpillar heavy equipment.

The job positions are mostly Skilled Trades or Semi-Skilled and range from component cleaner to component re-builder.

"In this trade war, we need to ensure we are investing in Canadian workers and that starts with strong wages and working conditions," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or 416-938-6157 (cell).