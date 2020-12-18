WestJet welcomes beautiful Bonaire to winter network

"Canadians have been asking for the addition of this diving and windsurfing paradise known for its pristine waters and rich marine life to our network," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Bonaire is filled with safe activities for those seeking to getaway this winter and we look forward to connecting guests to the island's unique and unforgettable hospitality."

Travellers can book with peace of mind knowing WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures through the airline's Safety Above All program and is offering guests no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance. WestJet continues to invest in additional safety measures and will evolve its programs to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters.

"On behalf of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire, we are extremely proud of the flight agreement entered with WestJet. Considering the pandemic we are going through, this is certainly a great asset to tourism of Bonaire. The TCB team is working hard with WestJet to prepare the marketing activities so that we can welcome our Canadian visitors with open arms in February," said Adely Susana-Jansen, BHM Director.

As part of the Dutch Caribbean, Bonaire is located in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and is accessible through The Flamingo International Airport. The airline's new service will be operated on WestJet's Boeing 737 aircraft featuring its Premium and Economy cabins.

Negative COVID-19 test eliminates quarantine time

A negative COVID test within 72-hours of departure is required to exempt Canadians from Bonaire's mandatory 14-day quarantine. Travellers must have a medical certificate with a negative PCR test result upon arrival to the island. More information on Bonaire's requirements are available online here.

Travellers wishing to book a pre-departure test from Ontario can do so through LifeLabs for $199 plus tax, payable by the guest, by visiting LifeLabs.com/FlyClear. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes including pre-departure testing options for guests travelling from Alberta and British Columbia can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.

Canadians travelling abroad remain subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Canada.

Details of WestJet's service between Toronto and Bonaire:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Toronto-Bonaire Once weekly (SAT) 10:15 a.m. 4:13 p.m. February 6, 2021 – April 10,

2021 Bonaire-Toronto Once weekly (SUN) 2:00 p.m. 6:14 p.m. February 7, 2021 – April 11,

2021

*Subject to government approval

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

