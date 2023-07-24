WestJet unveils winter schedule and celebrates renewed commitment to St. John's

Airline's strategic growth plan brings vital investment to St. John's domestic connectivity with announcement of year-round service to Calgary

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today was joined by political leaders, key stakeholders and community partners to celebrate the airline's unveiling of its 2023/24 winter schedule. Reaffirming its commitment to provide air access to St. John's, WestJet's winter schedule features new year-round service to Calgary for the first time ever as well as the return of popular service to sunny Florida.

From left to right: Joanne Thompson, MP for St. John's East Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John’s International Airport, Andrew Gibbons, Vice-President, External Affairs, WestJet, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John’s (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet's ambitious growth plan is rooted in expanding options for our guests to seamlessly and affordably connect between Eastern and Western Canada and travel south to the warm weather destinations they love," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President, External Affairs. "We have proudly invested in Newfoundland and Labrador for over two decades and we are delighted to be here today alongside our valued partners to share this news and reaffirm our commitment to the region and our valued guests and partners."

Details of WestJet's winter schedule from St. John's

Route Frequency Start Date End Date St. John's – Calgary 2x weekly Year-round Year-round St. John's – Orlando 1x weekly October 16, 2023 June 24, 2024 St. John's – Tampa Bay 1x weekly March 17, 2024 May 26, 2024

WestJet's newest investments in St. John's were announced today at a special event held at St. John's International Airport, alongside notable partners including, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's and Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John's International Airport Authority.

"The establishment of a direct route between St. John's and Calgary is welcome news for our government. This connectivity will aid business and trade and will benefit the travel and tourism industry, as well. I look forward to a continued partnership with Westjet and thank them and the St. John's International Airport Authority for this achievement," said the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We are delighted that WestJet's non-stop route to Calgary is now flying year-round," said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John's International Airport Authority. "There are deep economic and cultural ties between Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta which will be further strengthened by this announcement. This expansion of service is also a commitment from WestJet that St. John's is a market in their overall growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

The WestJet Group's Atlantic Canada growth

As an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines, is further bolstering leisure and sun flying options across the country. Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines, will provide the largest number of seats from across Canada to popular sun destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this winter.

Through its recently published winter schedule, Sunwing, continues to demonstrate a strong focus on the leisure brand's eastern roots, increasing their capacity in Atlantic Canada by 26 per cent when compared to 2022.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]