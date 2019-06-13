WestJet unveils refreshed on-board experience as part of Dreamliner launches

"Our guests are going to love our uniquely Canadian products and we are proud to showcase our like-minded partners who share our passion for thoughtful, quality products created in Canada," said Louis Saint-Cyr, WestJet's Vice-President, Guest Experience. "WestJet continues our global transformation and these elevated products and services complement the award-winning onboard experience we are known for."

The Boarding Sessions with Sean Jones

For the first time in Canadian music history, guests will hear a soundtrack of soulful music onboard an aircraft from Canadian Juno award-winning recording artist Sean Jones. During boarding guests are treated to original music and classic covers of iconic Canadian artists – like The Band, Sarah McLachlan and The Guess Who – that Jones drew inspiration from for his album. The album is available for download and the story behind The Boarding Sessions is available to watch onboard WestJet's Dreamliners.

Business Cabin Amenity Kits featuring Matt & Nat and Province Apothecary

Business cabin guests departing on European-bound transatlantic flights will receive tan-coloured amenity kits, designed by Montreal's Matt & Nat, while guests departing to Canada receive navy-coloured kits. These beautiful kits feature organic skincare products from Toronto's Province Apothecary that use only the highest quality ingredients sourced from provinces across Canada.

Canmore's Rocky Mountain Soap Company Premium Cabin amenities

Guests flying on select flights in WestJet's Premium cabin receive Rocky Mountain Soap Company kits that feature handmade products with simple, natural ingredients for healthy and beautiful skin. Rocky Mountain Soap Company lavatory products including foaming hand wash, hand cream and refreshing wellness sprays are also available throughout most of the airline's Premium and Economy cabins.

To see detailed inspiration behind the products, click here.

Additional Quotes:

"I'm so proud of what we've accomplished with Boarding Sessions and grateful to WestJet for bringing this music to life," said Sean Jones. "Working on this project has been one of the highlights of my career and I'm excited to have built a playlist of my music that will be heard by people not just in Canada but across WestJet's global network."

"As a fellow Alberta-based company, we're excited to be part of the new in-flight experience on the Dreamliner and the improved experience on other select WestJet Flights," said Karina Birch, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, co-owner and CEO. "Influenced by the nature that surrounds us, we're unwavering in our commitment to using only simple natural ingredients and to working with local partners. We're thrilled WestJet travellers can now take nature with them wherever they go."

"We are so excited to be a part of the WestJet onboard experience by sharing our exclusive vegan and cruelty-free amenity kits with their guests," said Manny Kohli, President and CEO of Matt & Nat. "Partnering with a fellow Canadian brand is an honour for us and a wonderful opportunity for travellers to discover our recycled vegan line of goods."

"We are beyond excited to be bringing holistic skincare and wellness to WestJet's onboard experience," said Julie Clark, CEO and Founder of Province Apothecary. "As a Canadian brand focused on sustainable and high-quality products, it is an honour to be sharing this partnership with like-minded Canadian brand, Matt & Nat, and to be sharing our values with WestJet guests near and far."

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favorite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

