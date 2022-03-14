WestJet to welcome the world back to Nova Scotia and lead air service recovery

Airline's summer schedule re-establishes critical transatlantic flights and recommits to vibrant air service levels in Sydney

Nova Scotia to reach up to 89 per cent of WestJet's pre-pandemic service levels as WestJet Group will serve the most destinations of any airline

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced its 2022 summer schedule that features the return of international non-stop service to Europe from Halifax to Paris, London, Dublin and Glasgow. As the airline continues to restore WestJet's global network to near pre-pandemic levels, the summer schedule marks a significant milestone in the region and Atlantic Gateway's recovery.

"These routes create a substantial visitor pipeline from Europe and demonstrate WestJet's commitment to re-establishing Halifax as our Atlantic Gateway hub, which is critical for the region's economic recovery," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "We know Canadians and international visitors are ready to make their highly-anticipated return to travel this summer, and Atlantic Canada has waited a long time for the return of these vital investments."

"The return of direct routes to the United Kingdom, Paris and Dublin signals that Nova Scotia has reopened to the world," said Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia. "Europe is an important market for our province, and direct air access brings new investment to our economy, supports tourism growth, and helps grow our population. I want to thank WestJet for their commitment to Nova Scotia. I look forward to continuing to work together to build demand for these flights and to bring more international routes to Nova Scotia."

"We're thrilled to see WestJet reintroducing non-stop connections between Halifax Stanfield and Europe this summer as we work together to accelerate our community's economic recovery," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "Air connections are vital for the growth of regional tourism, trade, and immigration, and we appreciate WestJet's commitment to our region and investment in these routes as we put Nova Scotia back on the map after two years of very little air travel activity. At Halifax Stanfield, we're ready to help travellers on their journey and once again, connect Nova Scotia to the world."

Non-stop international flight schedule from Halifax

Route Peak Frequency Start date Halifax-Gatwick 1x daily May 1, 2022 Halifax-Dublin 3x weekly May 1, 2022 Halifax-Glasgow 3x weekly May 2, 2022 Halifax-Paris 4x weekly May 7, 2022

Restoring non-stop domestic options and regional connectivity across Atlantic Canada

At its peak this summer, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations, restoring 94 per cent of its pre-pandemic routes with more than 600 daily departures network wide. Complementing WestJet's offerings, Swoop previously announced significant expansion plans for Atlantic Canada in preparation for Canada's busy summer travel season.

"Airlines play a vital role in the health of our region's economy. Over the course of the pandemic, they have helped keep goods on our shelves, and allowed local businesses access to global markets," said Sean Fraser, federal immigration minister and Nova Scotia MP. "As the world begins to open up, it is encouraging to see today's announcement, that Halifax will re-establish access to the many routes that were served prior to COVID-19, including services across North America and in certain European destinations. This is good news for our communities, local businesses, and the travelling public."

WestJet will continue to forge ahead in its service restoration plans for Atlantic Canada, strengthening interprovincial connectivity across Atlantic Canada, while stimulating the visitor economy with increased service and non-stop routes.

"The JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport is very excited to be part of the WestJet network rebuild and we appreciate the investment WestJet is making to add seat capacity from Sydney to both Halifax and Toronto this summer," said Mike MacKinnon, CEO, J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport. "Cape Breton is looking forward to a busy 'bucket-list' type summer, and these WestJet flights will provide excellent access to Cape Breton and our world class golf courses, incredible nature, historic attractions, music festivals and of course our famous hospitality. Thank you WestJet."

Route Peak Frequency Halifax-Sydney 1x daily Halifax-St. John's 2x daily Halifax-Gander 4x weekly Halifax-Ottawa 1x daily Halifax-Montreal 1x daily Halifax-Toronto 5x daily Halifax-Winnipeg 6x weekly Halifax-Calgary 3x daily Halifax-Edmonton 1x daily Halifax-Vancouver 4x weekly Halifax-Orlando 1x weekly Sydney-Toronto 1x daily St. John's-Toronto 2x daily St. John's-Edmonton 3x weekly St. John's-Calgary 1x daily Deer Lake-Toronto 1x daily Moncton-Toronto 1x daily Fredericton-Toronto 1x daily Charlottetown-Calgary 3x weekly Charlottetown-Toronto 2x daily

To discover the multitude of direct flights across WestJet's network, visit WestJet.com.

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com.

