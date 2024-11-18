WestJet summer schedule bolsters connectivity across Saskatchewan with expanded domestic service

REGINA/SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet's summer 2025 schedule expands Saskatchewan's connectivity with 20 per cent with province-wide growth in seat capacity, cementing the airline's position as Saskatchewan's number one air carrier. With 23 per cent growth in seat capacity from Regina and 19 per cent growth from Saskatoon, guests from across Saskatchewan will benefit from enhanced non-stop connections this summer, fulfilling the province's demand for business and leisure travel.

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Saskatchewan and connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast with enhanced service from Regina and Saskatoon," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This summer, WestJet will increase Saskatchewan's connectivity to domestic and transborder destinations, while continuing to offer guests more affordability, flexibility and choice."

"WestJet's massive investment in building the Regina Airport's flight capacity this year has had a very positive impact on the economy in southern Saskatchewan," says James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport. "The unprecedented access they are providing to major Canadian markets, in addition to daily non-stop service to Minneapolis, and a full schedule of winter getaways is absolutely fantastic for our entire region."

"Our airline partnerships are what helps to define our success. Driven in part by WestJet's steadfast commitment to our community, YXE Saskatoon Airport achieved unprecedented levels of summer passenger travel," says Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of YXE Saskatoon Airport. "WestJet's dedication to our community enriches the travel experience for our passengers by offering increased flexibility and destination options, while also fueling trade, tourism and regional economic prosperity."

Route Peak weekly

frequency Per cent frequency increase Saskatoon-Edmonton 14x weekly 100 per cent Saskatoon-Vancouver 11x weekly 10 per cent Saskatoon-Winnipeg 13x weekly 8 per cent Regina-Edmonton 14x weekly 133 per cent Regina-Vancouver Daily n/a Regina-Winnipeg 11x weekly 120 per cent

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Saskatchewan, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

