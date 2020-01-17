WestJet strengthens Atlantic gateway with new Halifax-Manchester service

"WestJet is continuing to invest in our Atlantic gateway, connecting Nova Scotia to the world and the world to Nova Scotia in new ways," said Charles Duncan, WestJet Chief Strategy Officer. "The U.K. is Nova Scotia's largest in-bound tourism market and our newest investment connects the province to new sources of tourists."

"WestJet's addition of another European connection strengthens the Atlantic Gateway and will help grow our economy. It will lead to more trade and investment opportunities, as well as help attract more students, immigrants, and visitors to Nova Scotia and the entire Atlantic region," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

Manchester Airport is considered the global gateway to northern England and offers easy access to and from its historic city centre. With its evolved industrial heritage, the city is perfect for exploring thanks to its culture, love of football, restaurants and pubs. In addition, WestJet guests will have 16 more destinations to choose from out of Manchester on Virgin Connect, one of the largest regional carriers in Europe.

WestJet's seasonal service between Halifax Stanfield (YHZ) and Manchester Airport (MAN) will operate four-times weekly on the airline's Boeing 737-700. Flights are timed for convenient connectivity across WestJet's network into and out of Halifax.

WestJet has served Halifax since 2003 and has seen 300 per cent growth in flights to and from Halifax Stanfield and now serves 16 cities with an average of 60 daily inbound and outbound flights per day from Halifax.

Details of WestJet's service between Halifax and Manchester, U.K.:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Halifax-

Manchester Four-times

weekly 10:45 p.m. 8:10 a.m. (+1) June 5, 2020-

October 24,

2020 Manchester-

Halifax Four-times

weekly 9:45 a.m. 11:52 a.m. June 6, 2020-

October 24,

2020

WestJet is also proud to partner with Discover Halifax and Halifax International Airport Authority on its Stopover Halifax program. The program opens the door for arriving and connecting passengers at Halifax Stanfield to experience more of the city by booking it as a stopover from seven hours to seven days at no additional airfare.

Additional Quotes:

"I applaud WestJet for opening new routes through Halifax to the United Kingdom," said Kody Blois, Member of Parliament, Kings-Hants. "This new seasonal service will help draw additional tourists to the province and further drive economic growth in the region. Stanfield International Airport itself is a major employer in our local community that will directly benefit from this significant investment by the airline.

"This exciting new direct flight to Manchester will further open the Halifax skies to tourists, business and more than a few soccer fans," said Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality. "Whatever their ultimate travel destination, we welcome visitors arriving from Manchester to take full advantage of their time in Halifax and Nova Scotia."

"We're thrilled to add Manchester to a growing list of European cities connected by non-stop service at Halifax Stanfield," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "WestJet continues to be a great partner who supports the development of our East Coast Hub, providing more choice to our passengers. We look forward to welcoming the first visitors on this new service later this year with our unique Maritime hospitality."

"It's great to start 2020 with the news that WestJet will be commencing direct services to Manchester Airport from Halifax," said Julian Carr, Manchester Airport, Aviation Director. "We are delighted to have another North American route in our portfolio, giving our 29.5 million annual passengers more choice and connectivity to get across the Atlantic and beyond. Not only will this route provide the North of England direct access to a great city like Halifax, but the service will also open a host of other Canadian cities which we don't currently serve. It's another clear indication of the role we play in connecting the northern powerhouse to key international hubs."

"We are thrilled with the addition of the new route from Halifax to Manchester which will make it even easier for travellers to explore the North of England and beyond," said Paul Gauger, Senior Vice President The Americas, VisitBritain, the national tourism agency for Britain. "We hope that the new flights, along with our message of welcome and great value, inspires even more visitors from Canada to book a trip to Britain right now."

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

