WestJet's summer 2025 schedule expands Vancouver's transborder network with new connections to Boston and Tampa

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced its Vancouver summer 2025 schedule, revealing non-stop seasonal connectivity to Boston and Tampa. This summer, as part of the airline's commitment to expanding leisure connectivity from coast-to-coast, WestJet will increase its seat capacity from Vancouver by 12 per cent, including a 13 per cent growth in domestic seat capacity

"We are thrilled to expand Vancouver's critical air access this summer with new non-stop service to Boston and Tampa, creating more opportunities for business and leisure travel," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As part of our double-digit capacity increase at YVR, guests travelling from Vancouver this summer will also enjoy increased flight options to many popular domestic and U.S. destinations, including Calgary, Edmonton, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Kelowna, Winnipeg and Toronto."

"We are pleased to welcome WestJet's expanded summer service with new non-stop flights to Boston as well as Tampa, making WestJet the only airline to fly to this port city. These routes provide convenient access to popular destinations, benefiting our community and economy," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport.

Through WestJet's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Boston will gain access to a vast network of U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket and through checked baggage.

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date End date Vancouver-Boston Daily June 9, 2025 October 13, 2025 Vancouver-Tampa 1x weekly June 14, 2025 October 25, 2025

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Vancouver, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]