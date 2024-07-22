WestJet's largest-ever Winnipeg winter schedule brings 36 per cent capacity growth to Richardson International Airport

Airline estimates it will welcome more than one million guests to and from Winnipeg this winter, further solidifying WestJet's position as the city's leading carrier

WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today revealed highlights of its Winnipeg winter 2024/2025 flight schedule, outlining significant growth and commitment to the region, boosting its overall capacity by 36 per cent compared to winter 2023. Guests departing from Winnipeg will have access to 21 nonstop WestJet destinations this winter, including new routes to Montreal, Fort Lauderdale and San Jose del Cabo, with 24 daily departures during peak season.

"Winnipeg will see the largest increase in WestJet capacity across any airport in Western Canada next winter, highlighting our commitment to meeting the community's growing demand for business and leisure travel," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This schedule was thoughtfully designed not only to provide Winnipeggers with unmatched access to transborder and sun destinations, but also to optimize schedules to stimulate critical business ties between the region and major Canadian and U.S. cities."

"We're proud to be a longtime cornerstone of WestJet's network and are thankful for their strong, continued commitment to our community," said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO. "This significant increase in flights will not only enhance our connectivity but also strengthen the local economy by providing more opportunities for everyone who lives and works here. We're excited about what the future holds as we continue to work with WestJet to further grow our partnership to support our community."

Unlocking Canada like never before through significant domestic growth

Building on momentum of WestJet's summer schedule currently in service, the airline will increase domestic frequencies by 44 per cent on nine routes that are critical to Manitoba's capital city.

Route Peak Weekly Winter Departures Frequency Increase Per cent Winnipeg-Montreal 5x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Edmonton 16x Weekly* 167 per cent Winnipeg-Regina 10x Weekly* 150 per cent Winnipeg-Vancouver 11x Weekly* 120 per cent Winnipeg-Calgary 46x Weekly* 31 per cent Winnipeg-Ottawa 5x Weekly* 25 per cent Winnipeg-Saskatoon 12x Weekly* 9 per cent Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 7x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Toronto 20x Weekly --

*Increased frequency

Included in the winter schedule are enhancements requested by our loyal guests to make business travel more convenient for Winnipeggers, including:

Unlocking better schedules for business travellers with opportunities for same-day return travel including: Morning and evening departures to Edmonton Double daily service to/from Regina each weekday, complementing double daily service to/from Saskatoon Increased service and optimized departure times to Vancouver for same day business return trips on most weekdays Continued multi-daily flights to Calgary and Toronto

Increasing nonstop service to Ottawa to operate every weekday with business-friendly flight times

to operate every weekday with business-friendly flight times New nonstop service to Montreal operating every weekday

WestJet links Winnipeg to popular sun destinations across Mexico and Jamaica

For guests looking to escape to the sun, WestJet will increase capacity between Winnipeg and five leisure destinations by 37 per cent versus winter 2023, fulfilling the airline's promise to deliver more leisure travel options to the region, including the addition of new nonstop service to Cabo, Mexico.

Route Peak Weekly Winter Departures Frequency Increase Per cent Winnipeg-San Jose del Cabo 1x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Cancun 7x Weekly* 40 per cent Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta 7x Weekly* 17 per cent Winnipeg-Montego Bay 2x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Huatulco 1x Weekly --

*Increased frequency

Winnipeg benefits from direct connectivity to seven U.S. sun destinations and Delta's Atlanta hub

WestJet is bolstering its transborder winter service by providing connectivity to seven destinations, including new nonstop flights to Fort Lauderale. Through direct connectivity to the iconic Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, guests will enjoy the advantages of WestJet's codeshare agreement with Delta Airlines, granting access to hundreds of additional destinations from Delta's busiest hub.

Route Peak Weekly Winter Departures Frequency Increase Per cent Winnipeg-Fort Lauderdale 1x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Phoenix 4x Weekly* 33 per cent Winnipeg-Atlanta 5x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Los Angeles 3x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Las Vegas 2x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Orlando 3x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Palm Springs 2x Weekly --

*Increased frequency

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

