WestJet's holiday travel tips for a merrier flight

Airline offers quick reminders to make travel easier this festive season

CALGARY, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - With the busy Christmas travel season in full swing, WestJet has a few reminders to make holiday travel easier for guests at airports across its global network.

Check your I.D.

You've planned and paid for your trip and you're ready to go - don't let missing travel documents stop your plans short. Guests of all ages require current (non-expired) identification that matches the name and spelling on their ticket. You are responsible for making sure that you, and any child travelling with you, have the proper identification and travel documentation required to enter or connect through each country on your itinerary. Identification requirements for domestic, transborder and international travel can be found here.

Check-In

Up to 24 hours before departure, guests can check-in for their flight online via WestJet's mobile app, on westjet.com or through a WestJet kiosk at the airport. In order to ensure guests receive the most up-to-date information, we recommend including an email address and a mobile number during the check-in process to receive any important information regarding their flights.

Arrive early

Because it's a busy time of year, prepare for larger crowds at the airport. Make sure to check flight status before leaving for the airport and arrive at the airport no less than two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Guests should complete security, immigration and customs and be at their departure gate one hour before departure. Make sure to meet check-in, baggage drop and boarding cut-off times in advance of departure day.

Additionally, plan for extra travel time to the airport since bad weather and traffic snarls can make for a longer drive than normal at this time of year.

Ask Juliet, WestJet's digital travel assistant

Juliet never sleeps during the holidays, so she is always ready to provide instant support and quick answers on many topics, ranging from baggage guidelines and in-flight entertainment to flight booking and flight status information. To chat with Juliet, guests can connect via Facebook Messenger and handsfree through Google Assistant here.

Carry-on baggage

Carry-on baggage must meet our size requirements. Each guest is permitted one piece of carry-on baggage and one personal item. Excess and oversized carry-on baggage must be checked and will be subject to applicable baggage fees.

Always pack special items like identification, wallets, purses, medication, mobile devices, keys and valuable items such as cash, jewelry and electronics into carry-on baggage.

WestJet Mobile app

Make sure to download the latest version of WestJet's iPhone or Android app for free access to WestJet's inflight entertainment system, WestJet Connect, where more than 500 hours of movies and TV programs are available to make your flight more enjoyable.

Deicing to get you safely on your way

If you've travelled by air in wintry weather, you've probably seen the deicing fluid being sprayed on the wings of your aircraft. Deicing is very important to make sure the aircraft is free of snow and ice accumulation so that it can get the proper lift upon departure. While deicing can sometimes take a while, our teams work hard to get you out safely and on time.

For our guests departing Calgary International Airport, WestJet, YYC and other airlines have launched new centralized deicing at two specialized aprons. By moving deicing of aircraft from gates to an apron it speeds up deicing of departing aircraft, helping keep us on time. The new pads also reduce the airport's environmental footprint by increasing deicing fluid recycling through centralized operations and the largest airport use of CarbonCure technology in the world, which captured carbon in the new concrete pad construction. Click here for a link to b-roll of East Deice Apron.

Air Passenger Protection Regulations

WestJet's guest care is central to our brand and fundamental to our business. Through investment and innovation, for more than 23 years, we continue to demonstrate this commitment. Any guest looking for information regarding the regulations or wanting to submit a claim needs to visit westjet.com/guestrights. This holiday season, guests will need to understand their rights and recognize that when travel plans are interrupted, it does not always mean they are eligible for compensation.

Love where you're going this holiday season

From all 14,000 of us at WestJet, thank you for your support. Have a safe and merry Christmas and we look forward to welcoming you on board.

