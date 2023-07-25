WestJet's growth plan takes flight: airline celebrates year-round connectivity between Moncton and Calgary

Airline brings stakeholders and community leaders together to discuss the importance of air access to the region and the increased economic opportunities it brings

MONCTON, NB, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today was joined by political leaders and key stakeholders from across New Brunswick to celebrate the airline's winter schedule, which extends a key domestic route from summer to year-round service. Building on the exceptional demand and success of its summer service between Moncton and Calgary, the airline will continue to offer two flights per week now on a year-round basis.

Yvon LaPierre, Mayor of Dieppe; Courtney Burns, President & CEO of Greater Moncton International Airport; Andrew Gibbons, Vice President, External Affairs, WestJet; John Wishart, CEO of Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Our new year-round service between Moncton and Calgary affirms our commitment to the city of Moncton and surrounding region and brings to life our commitment to expand east to west connectivity," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice President, External Affairs. "By extending service between Moncton and Calgary to a year-round cadence, leisure, cargo and business economies in both cities will thrive like never before."

Route Frequency Days of Week Calgary – Moncton 2x weekly Tuesday, Thursday Moncton – Calgary 2x weekly Tuesday, Thursday



WestJet's newest investment in Moncton was celebrated today at a special event held in downtown Moncton alongside notable partners including, Courtney Burns, President of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, Inc, John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton (CCGM) and Yvon LaPierre, Mayor of Dieppe.

"We are thrilled with WestJet's announcement to continue its non-stop direct service between Calgary and Greater Moncton year-round." Said Courtney Burns, President of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, Inc. "Two non-stop direct flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays will allow both business and leisure travellers to conveniently experience what each amazing destination has to offer."

The WestJet Group's Atlantic Canada growth

As an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines, is further bolstering leisure and sun flying options across the country. Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines, will provide the largest number of seats from across Canada to popular sun destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this winter.

Through its recently published winter schedule, Sunwing, continues to demonstrate a strong focus on the leisure brand's eastern roots, increasing their capacity in Atlantic Canada by 26 per cent when compared to 2022.

Additional Quotes

"Establishing a permanent, year-round direct flight between Greater Moncton and Calgary is a big win for our business community. As our region grows, we are seeing increased demand for more flight options. WestJet's show of confidence in the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport will pay off for the airline, our airport and our community."

- John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton (CCGM)

