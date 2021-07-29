WestJet's first non-stop flight from Calgary to Charlottetown takes off

"The introduction of new service between Prince Edward Island and Calgary is an important milestone for WestJet, our guests and these communities," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "As vaccination rates across Canada continue to rise and restrictions ease, there's no better way to demonstrate our commitment to Canada's economic recovery than by seeing our investments take off as we continue to restore our network and reconnect Canadians from coast-to-coast."

Upon flight 630's arrival in Charlottetown, guests visiting from Calgary were greeted by Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown.

"The City of Charlottetown is thrilled about the announcement of the new direct flight from Calgary," said Mayor Brown. "We are truly excited for this opportunity for more Canadians to experience everything our beautiful city has to offer. Thank you, WestJet, for your continued efforts to connect Canadians from coast to coast."

"We are delighted to welcome WestJet's new non-stop service from Calgary, connecting Western Canada with Prince Edward Island for the first time," said Doug Newson, CEO, YYG Charlottetown Airport. "As Canadians start exploring our country once again, this service will provide a convenient option for Islanders now calling Alberta home and for new tourists wanting to explore our beautiful Island."

WestJet's new twice-weekly, non-stop service between Charlottetown and Calgary operates on Thursdays and Sunday. The service was previously set to begin in June 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Since 2005, WestJet has been a key part of the fabric of Prince Edward Island's visitor economy and remains committed to investing in the recovery of Atlantic Canada from the COVID-19 crisis.

WestJet's Charlottetown to Calgary service details

Route Peak Frequency Departure Arrival Calgary - Charlottetown 2x weekly (Thursday/Saturday) 9:30 a.m. 5:05 p.m. Charlottetown – Calgary 2x weekly (Thursday/Saturday) 5:50 p.m. 8:08 p.m.

*All times are local

Additional quotes

"We thank our guests, the YYG Charlottetown Airport and other partners who stuck with WestJet throughout the pandemic," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. "We are glad to be flying twice-weekly and look forward to bringing tourists, business and products to and from Charlottetown to help drive economic recovery for the Island."

"With this non-stop flight connecting Calgary and Prince Edward Island, WestJet continues to help showcase Calgary and all its experiences to Canadians," says Cindy Ady, Tourism Calgary CEO. "The return of direct routes post-pandemic will help to support the recovery of the tourism industry and bolster the economic impact of tourism, which directly contributes over $2.5 billion to Calgary's economy each year. We are very eager to once again welcome guests from P.E.I. to Calgary"

"Congratulations to WestJet on their restored route from Calgary to Charlottetown. This direct route will connect Canadians from both regions and offer more domestic destination options as many look forward to travelling again," The Calgary Airport Authority.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

