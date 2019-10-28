WestJet reports its second-highest ever third quarter net earnings of $119.4 million

CALGARY, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet (TSX: WJA) today announced its third quarter results for 2019, with net earnings of $119.4 million, or $1.02 per fully diluted share compared with net earnings of $70.1 million, or $0.61 per fully diluted share reported in the third quarter of 2018, a year-over-year increase of 70.4 per cent and 67.2 per cent respectively.

"We are very pleased with these remarkable results, achieving our highest ever third quarter load factor, second-highest ever third quarter net earnings and the third-highest quarterly net earnings in WestJet's history," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "These results would not have been possible without the continued energy and dedication of all 14,000 WestJetters in delivering our award-winning brand of friendly and caring service through the busy summer period. I also want to thank the almost seven million guests who travelled with us in the third quarter for their continued support."

Operating highlights* (stated in Canadian dollars)



Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Net earnings (millions) $119.4 $70.1 70.4% Diluted earnings per share $1.02 $0.61 67.2% Total revenue (millions) $1,392.9 $1,260.9 10.5% Operating margin 13.5% 8.0% 5.5 pts. ASMs (available seat miles) (billions) 8.838 8.880 (0.5%) RPMs (revenue passenger miles) (billions) 7.671 7.517 2.1% Load factor 86.8% 84.6% 2.2 pts. Segment guests 6,812,228 6,940,569 (1.8%) Yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) (cents) 18.16 16.78 8.2% RASM (revenue per available seat mile) (cents) 15.76 14.20 11.0% CASM (cost per available seat mile) (cents) 13.64 13.06 4.4% Fuel costs per litre (cents) 76 85 (10.6%) CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share (cents)* 9.96 9.10 9.5%



*Refer to reconciliations in the accompanying tables for further information regarding calculations.

Dividend declaration

On October 28, 2019, WestJet's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per common voting share and variable voting share for the fourth quarter of 2019, to be paid on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 18, 2019. All dividends paid by WestJet are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act, designated as eligible dividends, unless indicated otherwise. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit.

Third quarter conference call

Given WestJet's proposed arrangement with an affiliate of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), WestJet will not be hosting an earnings call or webcast to discuss its third quarter results. For further information, please contact WestJet Investor Relations.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding our dividend is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond WestJet's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on WestJet's current forecasts and strategy, the expected demand environment, the utilization of our fleet, the forward-curve for jet fuel price, the expected exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, agreements and bookings, but may vary due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in guest demand, changes in fuel prices, delays in aircraft delivery, general economic conditions, competitive environment, ability to effectively implement and maintain critical systems and other factors and risks described in WestJet's public reports and filings which are available under WestJet's profile at sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. WestJet does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP measures

This news release contains disclosure respecting non-GAAP performance measures including, without limitation, CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share and return on invested capital. These measures are included to enhance the overall understanding of WestJet's current financial performance and to provide an alternative method for assessing WestJet's operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of WestJet's ongoing operations, and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between reporting periods. These measures are not calculated in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and do not have standardized meanings. Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other entities. Readers are urged to review the section entitled "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures" in WestJet's management's discussion and analysis of financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 which is available under WestJet's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com, for a further discussion of such non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP. The financial information accompanying this news release was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Management's discussion and analysis of financial results and consolidated financial statements and notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, are available through the Internet in the Investor Relations section of westjet.com or under WestJet's SEDAR profile at sedar.com .

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to 110 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 250 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended September 30



2019 2018(i) 2019 2018(i)











Revenue:









Guest

1,347,872 1,215,223 3,689,407 3,363,847 Other

45,067 45,679 174,108 176,352



1,392,939 1,260,902 3,863,515 3,540,199 Operating expenses:









Aircraft fuel

304,616 343,276 902,828 926,688 Salaries and benefits

263,101 249,733 799,796 752,517 Rates and fees

182,866 185,999 533,921 530,553 Depreciation and amortization

157,209 141,931 473,932 434,614 Sales and marketing

118,253 107,059 351,271 325,509 Maintenance

58,431 30,708 159,359 116,339 Other

100,034 93,007 325,326 288,886 Employee profit share

20,692 8,276 27,482 11,403



1,205,202 1,159,989 3,573,915 3,386,509 Earnings from operations

187,737 100,913 289,600 153,690











Non-operating income (expense):









Finance income

8,270 6,862 27,973 20,763 Finance cost

(22,132) (12,857) (78,112) (41,916) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange

(6,398) 7,731 17,239 (5,088) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(155) 1,333 16,810 4,145 Gain (loss) on derivatives

1,817 (21) (1,666) 14 Other non-operating

(2,244) – (12,638) –



(20,842) 3,048 (30,394) (22,082) Earnings before income tax

166,895 103,961 259,206 131,608











Income tax expense:









Current

18,642 4,507 28,686 4,734 Deferred

28,865 29,395 21,238 38,441



47,507 33,902 49,924 43,175 Net earnings

119,388 70,059 209,282 88,433











Earnings per share:









Basic

1.03 0.61 1.82 0.78 Diluted

1.02 0.61 1.80 0.77

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)









September 30 2019 December 31 2018(i) Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 1,330,211 1,185,806 Marketable securities 34,343 93,771 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,364,554 1,279,577 Restricted cash 87,244 115,615 Accounts receivable 174,213 145,544 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 177,300 190,224 Inventory 56,138 39,742

1,859,449 1,770,702 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 5,566,236 5,312,995 Intangible assets 46,029 54,851 Other assets 91,020 102,537 Total assets 7,562,734 7,241,085





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 803,966 658,067 Advance ticket sales 838,071 695,367 Deferred rewards program 257,272 224,608 Non-refundable guest credits 62,326 62,914 Current portion of maintenance provisions 39,150 22,576 Current portion of long-term debt and lease obligations 470,116 675,953

2,470,901 2,339,485 Non-current liabilities:



Maintenance provisions 376,535 387,023 Long-term debt and lease obligations 1,870,034 1,850,007 Other liabilities 11,231 10,263 Deferred income tax 423,858 405,160 Total liabilities 5,152,559 4,991,938





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 576,690 548,979 Equity reserves 86,663 106,655 Hedge reserves (8) 6,856 Retained earnings 1,746,830 1,586,657 Total shareholders' equity 2,410,175 2,249,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,562,734 7,241,085

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30



2019 2018(i) 2019 2018(i)











Operating activities:









Net earnings

119,388 70,059 209,282 88,433 Items not involving cash:









Depreciation and amortization

157,209 141,931 473,932 434,614 Change in maintenance provisions

12,996 (17,373) 39,554 (15,256) Amortization of transaction costs

834 999 2,752 3,267 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(5) 22 469 (212) (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

155 (1,333) (16,810) (4,145) Share-based payment expense

4,392 3,279 10,192 11,670 Deferred income tax expense

28,865 29,395 21,238 38,441 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

8,190 (2,042) (15,460) 3,554 Change in non-cash working capital

151,219 106,136 337,408 160,491 Change in restricted cash

(18,599) (17,781) 28,371 20,762 Change in other assets

(6,572) (901) 1,181 (2,064) Change in other liabilities

(46) 1,585 (53) 737 Purchase of shares pursuant to compensation plans

(137) (167) (3,352) (3,203) Maintenance provision settlements

(4,490) (9,490) (21,751) (33,698)



453,399 304,319 1,066,953 703,391











Investing activities:









Aircraft additions

(132,703) (117,037) (764,291) (453,818) Aircraft disposals

2 1,334 7,295 6,209 Proceeds from sale-and-leaseback transaction

– – 577,143 – Other property and equipment and intangible additions and disposals

(9,557) (38,769) (41,151) (70,991) Purchases of marketable securities

– – (33,922) (33,908) Maturities of marketable securities

32,646 32,968 90,693 82,968 Change in non-cash working capital

12,956 12,437 13,863 38,644



(96,656) (109,067) (150,370) (430,896)











Financing activities:









Increase in long-term debt

– – – 41,131 Repayment of long-term debt

(449,236) (37,953) (513,697) (115,295) Repayment of long-term lease obligations

(41,596) (44,041) (124,311) (112,575) Shares repurchased

– – – (2,386) Dividends paid

(16,207) (15,953) (48,309) (47,893) Cash interest paid

(22,242) (17,526) (67,683) (54,678) Change in non-cash working capital

(4,869) (2,091) (10,624) (9,135)



(534,150) (117,564) (764,624) (300,831)











Cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities

(177,407) 77,688 151,959 (28,336) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

5,338 (5,774) (7,554) 7,857 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(172,069) 71,914 144,405 (20,479)











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,502,280 1,054,683 1,185,806 1,147,076 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,330,211 1,126,597 1,330,211 1,126,597 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows









Cash interest received

8,580 6,568 27,997 20,559 Cash taxes paid, net

9,190 35,771 2,164 1,240

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage, mile and per unit data)

(Unaudited)

WestJet excludes the effects of aircraft fuel expense and employee profit share expense to assess the operating performance of the business. Fuel expense is excluded from operating results due to the fact that fuel prices are impacted by a host of factors outside WestJet's control, such as significant weather events, geopolitical tensions, refinery capacity and global demand and supply. Excluding this expense allows WestJet to analyze its operating results on a comparable basis. Employee profit share expense is excluded from operating results due to its variable nature and excluding this expense allows greater comparability.









Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 ($ in thousands) 2019 2018(i) Change 2019 2018(i) Change Operating expenses 1,205,202 1,159,989 45,213 3,573,915 3,386,509 187,406 Aircraft fuel expense (304,616) (343,276) 38,660 (902,828) (926,688) 23,860 Employee profit share











expense (20,692) (8,276) (12,416) (27,482) (11,403) (16,079) Operating expenses,











adjusted 879,894 808,437 71,457 2,643,605 2,448,418 195,187 ASMs 8,838,226,376 8,880,077,461 (0.5%) 25,439,381,217 24,830,673,928 2.5% CASM, excluding above











items (cents) 9.96 9.10 9.5% 10.39 9.86 5.4%

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Return on invested capital

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

ROIC is a measure commonly used to assess the efficiency with which a company allocates its capital to generate returns. Return is calculated based on our earnings before tax, excluding special items and finance costs. Invested capital includes average long-term debt, average lease obligations and average shareholders' equity.











September 30 2019 December 31

2018(i) Change Earnings before income taxes 266,920 139,325 127,595 Special item(ii) 12,638 – 12,638 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 279,558 139,325 140,233 Add:





Finance costs 103,707 67,511 36,196 Return 383,265 206,836 176,429 Invested capital:





Average long-term debt and lease obligations(iii) 2,443,471 2,526,573 (83,102) Average shareholders' equity 2,330,363 2,226,033 104,330

4,773,834 4,752,606 21,228 Return on invested capital 8.0% 4.4% 3.6 pts.

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16. (ii) At September 30, 2019, special item includes non-operating acquisition costs of $12,638 (December 31, 2018 – $nil). (iii) Average long-term debt and lease obligations is comprised of the current portion and long-term portion of long-term debt and lease obligations.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet Investor Relations: 1-877-493-7853, Email: investor_relations@westjet.com; WestJet Media Relations: Email: media@westjet.com, Website: www.westjet.com

