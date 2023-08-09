WestJet reports August long weekend operational success

Airline flew more than a quarter of a million guests across network from August 4 – 7, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's 2023 summer travel season continues to see demand in excess of pre-pandemic levels and the August Long Weekend was no exception. Flying more than a quarter of a million guests, WestJet reported a strong operational performance throughout one of Canada's busiest travel weekends.

Reporting a completion factor of 98.3 per cent and an on-time performance of 66.2 per cent of all flights throughout the August long weekend, the airline continues to demonstrate continued operational improvements to support the travel plans of its guests.

"As we pass the halfway mark of summer, we are seeing our commitment to operational excellence come to fruition, as we make significant strides in providing our guests with the affordable, friendly and reliable travel experience WestJet is known for," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Group Chief Operating Officer. "Throughout the months of June and July, we saw WestJet's operational dependability in action, and we are extremely proud of the effort of all WestJetters that went into ensuring a successful operation over the long weekend."

WestJet's August long weekend operational performance

CF (percentage of scheduled flights that are

completed) 98.3 % A15 (Arrivals within 15 minutes of

scheduled time) 66.2 %

*August 4 – 7, 2023



WestJet's summer operational performance

CF (percentage of scheduled flights that are

completed) 97.6 % A15 (Arrivals within 15 minutes of

scheduled time) 64.3 %

*Cumulative performance throughout June & July 2023

