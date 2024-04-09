Route marks airline's sixth East Coast destination this summer, reaffirming commitment to enhancing Atlantic Canada's economic and tourism pipelines through strategic air service

FREDERICTON, NB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning June 20, 2024, WestJet will operate new non-stop, twice weekly seasonal service between Fredericton and Calgary, igniting two-way tourism and business opportunities, while also bolstering connectivity between Atlantic Canada and WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

"The addition of service between Fredericton and Calgary is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver on our promise to expand our service in Atlantic Canada through critical east-to-west connectivity, which has been met with strong community support," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President of External Affairs. "The route we are celebrating today will not only foster enhanced business and leisure ties but further strengthen the connection between the vibrant and unique economies in both Fredericton and Calgary."

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Departure Arrival Calgary-Fredericton 2x weekly June 20 October 28 9:15 17:00 Fredericton-Calgary 2x weekly June 20 October 28 17:50 20:05

"We're delighted to welcome WestJet's non-stop route from Fredericton to Calgary," said Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority. "YFC is a growing airport in a thriving region, and this new flight brings the connectivity families, businesses and visitors are looking for."

"WestJet's new Calgary-Fredericton service will be great news to a growing number of Albertans looking to vacation in the Fredericton and the rest of the Maritimes," said David Seabrook, Director of Tourism for the Fredericton Capital Region. "The connections between family and friends in the two provinces are historically very strong and this new route will be great for those wanting to plan a visit to New Brunswick's Capital City this summer."

Summer 2024 schedule reinforces WestJet's leading leisure position for Atlantic Canada

The service between Fredericton and Calgary is in addition to WestJet's previously announced expansive summer schedule for Atlantic Canada, featuring over 25 non-stop routes connecting six Atlantic markets across Canada and beyond.

Guests travelling from Atlantic Canada will also be one stop away from accessing WestJet's growing list of global destinations, including to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo's Narita International Airport through WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

Route Peak travel Frequency Start Date Domestic Fredericton – Calgary 2x weekly June 20 Moncton – Calgary Daily In service Moncton – Edmonton 4x weekly May 14 Moncton – Toronto 5x weekly May 17 St. John's – Calgary Daily In service St. John's – Edmonton Daily May 14 St. John's – Hamilton 5x weekly May 17 St. John's – Toronto Daily In service Deer Lake – Calgary 4x weekly May 18 Deer Lake – Toronto 4x weekly May 16 Charlottetown – Calgary 5x weekly May 18 Charlottetown – Edmonton 1x weekly June 19 Charlottetown – Toronto 3x weekly May 17 Halifax – Calgary Daily In service Halifax – Edmonton Daily In service Halifax – Hamilton Daily April 28 Halifax – Toronto Daily In service Halifax – Vancouver 4x weekly June 28 Halifax – Winnipeg Daily May 5 Transborder Halifax – Orlando 1x weekly In service St. John's – Orlando 1x weekly In service Intercontinental



Halifax – Dublin 4x weekly June 19 Halifax – Edinburgh 3x weekly June 20 Halifax – London (Gatwick) 4x weekly April 28 St. John's – London (Gatwick) 3x weekly May 1

More information about WestJet's full summer schedule can be found on WestJet.com.

