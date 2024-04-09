WestJet provides critical air access to New Brunswick with introduction of service between Fredericton and Calgary Français
Apr 09, 2024, 11:00 ET
Route marks airline's sixth East Coast destination this summer, reaffirming commitment to enhancing Atlantic Canada's economic and tourism pipelines through strategic air service
FREDERICTON, NB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning June 20, 2024, WestJet will operate new non-stop, twice weekly seasonal service between Fredericton and Calgary, igniting two-way tourism and business opportunities, while also bolstering connectivity between Atlantic Canada and WestJet's global hub in Calgary.
"The addition of service between Fredericton and Calgary is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver on our promise to expand our service in Atlantic Canada through critical east-to-west connectivity, which has been met with strong community support," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President of External Affairs. "The route we are celebrating today will not only foster enhanced business and leisure ties but further strengthen the connection between the vibrant and unique economies in both Fredericton and Calgary."
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Calgary-Fredericton
|
2x weekly
|
June 20
|
October 28
|
9:15
|
17:00
|
Fredericton-Calgary
|
2x weekly
|
June 20
|
October 28
|
17:50
|
20:05
"We're delighted to welcome WestJet's non-stop route from Fredericton to Calgary," said Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority. "YFC is a growing airport in a thriving region, and this new flight brings the connectivity families, businesses and visitors are looking for."
"WestJet's new Calgary-Fredericton service will be great news to a growing number of Albertans looking to vacation in the Fredericton and the rest of the Maritimes," said David Seabrook, Director of Tourism for the Fredericton Capital Region. "The connections between family and friends in the two provinces are historically very strong and this new route will be great for those wanting to plan a visit to New Brunswick's Capital City this summer."
The service between Fredericton and Calgary is in addition to WestJet's previously announced expansive summer schedule for Atlantic Canada, featuring over 25 non-stop routes connecting six Atlantic markets across Canada and beyond.
Guests travelling from Atlantic Canada will also be one stop away from accessing WestJet's growing list of global destinations, including to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo's Narita International Airport through WestJet's global hub in Calgary.
|
Route
|
Peak travel Frequency
|
Start Date
|
Domestic
|
Fredericton – Calgary
|
2x weekly
|
June 20
|
Moncton – Calgary
|
Daily
|
In service
|
Moncton – Edmonton
|
4x weekly
|
May 14
|
Moncton – Toronto
|
5x weekly
|
May 17
|
St. John's – Calgary
|
Daily
|
In service
|
St. John's – Edmonton
|
Daily
|
May 14
|
St. John's – Hamilton
|
5x weekly
|
May 17
|
St. John's – Toronto
|
Daily
|
In service
|
Deer Lake – Calgary
|
4x weekly
|
May 18
|
Deer Lake – Toronto
|
4x weekly
|
May 16
|
Charlottetown – Calgary
|
5x weekly
|
May 18
|
Charlottetown – Edmonton
|
1x weekly
|
June 19
|
Charlottetown – Toronto
|
3x weekly
|
May 17
|
Halifax – Calgary
|
Daily
|
In service
|
Halifax – Edmonton
|
Daily
|
In service
|
Halifax – Hamilton
|
Daily
|
April 28
|
Halifax – Toronto
|
Daily
|
In service
|
Halifax – Vancouver
|
4x weekly
|
June 28
|
Halifax – Winnipeg
|
Daily
|
May 5
|
Transborder
|
Halifax – Orlando
|
1x weekly
|
In service
|
St. John's – Orlando
|
1x weekly
|
In service
|
Intercontinental
|
Halifax – Dublin
|
4x weekly
|
June 19
|
Halifax – Edinburgh
|
3x weekly
|
June 20
|
Halifax – London (Gatwick)
|
4x weekly
|
April 28
|
St. John's – London (Gatwick)
|
3x weekly
|
May 1
More information about WestJet's full summer schedule can be found on WestJet.com.
In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
