Route marks airline's sixth East Coast destination this summer, reaffirming commitment to enhancing Atlantic Canada's economic and tourism pipelines through strategic air service

FREDERICTON, NB, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning June 20, 2024, WestJet will operate new non-stop, twice weekly seasonal service between Fredericton and Calgary, igniting two-way tourism and business opportunities, while also bolstering connectivity between Atlantic Canada and WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

"The addition of service between Fredericton and Calgary is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver on our promise to expand our service in Atlantic Canada through critical east-to-west connectivity, which has been met with strong community support," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President of External Affairs. "The route we are celebrating today will not only foster enhanced business and leisure ties but further strengthen the connection between the vibrant and unique economies in both Fredericton and Calgary."

Route

Frequency

Start Date

End Date

Departure

Arrival

Calgary-Fredericton

2x weekly

June 20

October 28

9:15

17:00

Fredericton-Calgary

2x weekly

June 20

October 28

17:50

20:05

"We're delighted to welcome WestJet's non-stop route from Fredericton to Calgary," said Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority. "YFC is a growing airport in a thriving region, and this new flight brings the connectivity families, businesses and visitors are looking for."

"WestJet's new Calgary-Fredericton service will be great news to a growing number of Albertans looking to vacation in the Fredericton and the rest of the Maritimes," said David Seabrook, Director of Tourism for the Fredericton Capital Region. "The connections between family and friends in the two provinces are historically very strong and this new route will be great for those wanting to plan a visit to New Brunswick's Capital City this summer."

Summer 2024 schedule reinforces WestJet's leading leisure position for Atlantic Canada

The service between Fredericton and Calgary is in addition to WestJet's previously announced expansive summer schedule for Atlantic Canada, featuring over 25 non-stop routes connecting six Atlantic markets across Canada and beyond.

Guests travelling from Atlantic Canada will also be one stop away from accessing WestJet's growing list of global destinations, including to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo's Narita International Airport through WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

Route

Peak travel Frequency

Start Date

Domestic

Fredericton – Calgary

2x weekly

June 20

Moncton – Calgary

Daily

In service

Moncton – Edmonton

4x weekly

May 14

Moncton – Toronto

5x weekly

May 17

St. John's – Calgary

Daily

In service

St. John's – Edmonton

Daily

May 14

St. John's – Hamilton

5x weekly

May 17

St. John's – Toronto

Daily

In service

Deer Lake – Calgary

4x weekly

May 18

Deer Lake – Toronto

4x weekly

May 16

Charlottetown – Calgary

5x weekly

May 18

Charlottetown – Edmonton

1x weekly

June 19

Charlottetown – Toronto

3x weekly

May 17

Halifax – Calgary

Daily

In service

Halifax – Edmonton

Daily

In service

Halifax – Hamilton

Daily

April 28

Halifax – Toronto

Daily

In service

Halifax – Vancouver

4x weekly

June 28

Halifax – Winnipeg

Daily

May 5

Transborder

Halifax – Orlando

1x weekly

In service

St. John's – Orlando

1x weekly

In service

Intercontinental

Halifax – Dublin

4x weekly

June 19

Halifax – Edinburgh

3x weekly

June 20

Halifax – London (Gatwick)

4x weekly

April 28

St. John's – London (Gatwick)

3x weekly

May 1

More information about WestJet's full summer schedule can be found on WestJet.com.

