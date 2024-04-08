WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa

News provided by

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Apr 08, 2024, 14:57 ET

Further expanding Winnipeg's transborder leisure network, WestJet to launch the only direct service to Nashville

WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the latest additions to its Winnipeg network, featuring new year-round, daily service to Montreal, as well as increased, daily, year-round service to Ottawa, beginning June 3, 2024. WestJet also announced new highly anticipated seasonal service between Winnipeg and Nashville, set to take off on September 16, 2024, establishing the airline's seventh direct transborder connection out of Manitoba's capital city.

Continue Reading
WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)
WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)
WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)
WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

WestJet's ongoing commitment to significantly enhancing Winnipeg's growing network of air connectivity, central to the airline's ambitious growth strategy, was on display today at a special event hosted at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, attended by the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba and Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Providing choice and convenience for Winnipeg's thriving business community

"We know how critical Ottawa and Montreal are for Winnipeg's business community, and we are thrilled to continue supporting Winnipeg's economic growth through strategic air service," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "Expanding connectivity for Winnipeg is in direct response to our WestJet Rewards members and loyal business guests' need for reliable and convenient, non-stop service to and from both Ottawa and Montreal."

Route

Frequency

Start Date

Departure
(local)

Arrival
(local)

Winnipeg - Ottawa

Daily

June 3

17:15

20:50

Ottawa - Winnipeg

Daily

June 3

21:35

23:26

Winnipeg - Montreal

Daily

June 3

9:35

13:20

Montreal - Winnipeg

Daily

June 3

14:20

16:30

"There's something exciting happening in Winnipeg and in Manitoba right now. People across the country are recognizing the opportunities we have here – from our incredible low-carbon economy, to our arts, culture, music and sports," said Premier Wab Kinew. "The addition of these routes is a part of that – making it easier to drive economic growth and attract visitors to our beautiful province."

Connecting Winnipeg and Music City

Further enhancing WestJet's position as Canada's leading leisure airline, WestJet will become the only airline providing direct connectivity between Winnipeg and Nashville this fall.  

Route

Frequency

Start Date

End Date

Departure

Arrival

Winnipeg – Nashville

2x weekly

September
16

November
15

11:10

14:20

Nashville - Winnipeg

2x weekly

September
16

November
15

7:40

10:25

"Strong air connectivity unlocks a world of opportunities for all those who live and work in Manitoba, allowing them to embark on bold journeys while growing their roots at home," said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO. "We're greatly appreciative of WestJet's unwavering commitment to our community. Their continued growth at YWG and eagerness to work with us to launch new routes not only underscore the strength of our longstanding partnership but also exemplify our shared dedication to enhancing the region's economic and social wellbeing."

WestJet's 2024 schedule provides expansive coverage across Canada and increased access to popular leisure destinations across North America

With the addition of Montreal and Nashville, WestJet will connect Winnipeg to over 23 non-stop destinations this year. Guests travelling from Winnipeg will also be one stop away from accessing WestJet's growing list of global destinations, including Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo's Narita International Airport through WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

Route

Peak travel Frequency

Start Date

Domestic

Winnipeg – Calgary

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Edmonton

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Halifax

Daily

May 3

Winnipeg – Kelowna

2x weekly

June 24

Winnipeg – Montreal*

Daily

June 3

Winnipeg – Ottawa+

Daily

In service
(transitioning to daily
service on June 3)

Winnipeg – Regina

5x weekly

In service

Winnipeg – Saskatoon

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Thunder Bay

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Toronto

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Vancouver

Daily

In service

Winnipeg – Victoria

2x weekly

June 25

Transborder

Winnipeg – Atlanta

5x weekly

In service

Winnipeg – Las Vegas

3x weekly

In service

Winnipeg – Los Angeles

3x weekly

In service

Winnipeg – Nashville*

2x weekly

September 16

Winnipeg – Orlando

4x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Winnipeg – Palm Springs

4x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Winnipeg – Phoenix

3x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Latin-Caribbean

Winnipeg – Cancun

5x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Winnipeg – Huatulco

1x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta

6x weekly

Seasonal winter route

Winnipeg – Montego Bay

2x weekly

Seasonal winter route

*New route, + Increased frequency
Additional quotes

"We are pleased with WestJet's expansion of capacity between YOW and Western Canada, as it opens up exciting opportunities for travellers to and from Canada's Capital Region. With WestJet's renowned service, passengers can look forward to seamless journeys and the chance to experience the unique highlights of each destination," said Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries. 

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com. 

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet 

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews 

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ 

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet 

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]

Organization Profile

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership