Further expanding Winnipeg's transborder leisure network, WestJet to launch the only direct service to Nashville

WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the latest additions to its Winnipeg network, featuring new year-round, daily service to Montreal, as well as increased, daily, year-round service to Ottawa, beginning June 3, 2024. WestJet also announced new highly anticipated seasonal service between Winnipeg and Nashville, set to take off on September 16, 2024, establishing the airline's seventh direct transborder connection out of Manitoba's capital city.

WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) WestJet propels Winnipeg's growth forward with new year-round, daily service to Montreal and Ottawa (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

WestJet's ongoing commitment to significantly enhancing Winnipeg's growing network of air connectivity, central to the airline's ambitious growth strategy, was on display today at a special event hosted at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, attended by the Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier of Manitoba and Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Providing choice and convenience for Winnipeg's thriving business community

"We know how critical Ottawa and Montreal are for Winnipeg's business community, and we are thrilled to continue supporting Winnipeg's economic growth through strategic air service," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "Expanding connectivity for Winnipeg is in direct response to our WestJet Rewards members and loyal business guests' need for reliable and convenient, non-stop service to and from both Ottawa and Montreal."

Route Frequency Start Date Departure

(local) Arrival

(local) Winnipeg - Ottawa Daily June 3 17:15 20:50 Ottawa - Winnipeg Daily June 3 21:35 23:26 Winnipeg - Montreal Daily June 3 9:35 13:20 Montreal - Winnipeg Daily June 3 14:20 16:30

"There's something exciting happening in Winnipeg and in Manitoba right now. People across the country are recognizing the opportunities we have here – from our incredible low-carbon economy, to our arts, culture, music and sports," said Premier Wab Kinew. "The addition of these routes is a part of that – making it easier to drive economic growth and attract visitors to our beautiful province."

Connecting Winnipeg and Music City

Further enhancing WestJet's position as Canada's leading leisure airline, WestJet will become the only airline providing direct connectivity between Winnipeg and Nashville this fall.

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Departure Arrival Winnipeg – Nashville 2x weekly September

16 November

15 11:10 14:20 Nashville - Winnipeg 2x weekly September

16 November

15 7:40 10:25

"Strong air connectivity unlocks a world of opportunities for all those who live and work in Manitoba, allowing them to embark on bold journeys while growing their roots at home," said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO. "We're greatly appreciative of WestJet's unwavering commitment to our community. Their continued growth at YWG and eagerness to work with us to launch new routes not only underscore the strength of our longstanding partnership but also exemplify our shared dedication to enhancing the region's economic and social wellbeing."

WestJet's 2024 schedule provides expansive coverage across Canada and increased access to popular leisure destinations across North America

With the addition of Montreal and Nashville, WestJet will connect Winnipeg to over 23 non-stop destinations this year. Guests travelling from Winnipeg will also be one stop away from accessing WestJet's growing list of global destinations, including Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo's Narita International Airport through WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

Route Peak travel Frequency Start Date Domestic Winnipeg – Calgary Daily In service Winnipeg – Edmonton Daily In service Winnipeg – Halifax Daily May 3 Winnipeg – Kelowna 2x weekly June 24 Winnipeg – Montreal* Daily June 3 Winnipeg – Ottawa+ Daily In service

(transitioning to daily

service on June 3) Winnipeg – Regina 5x weekly In service Winnipeg – Saskatoon Daily In service Winnipeg – Thunder Bay Daily In service Winnipeg – Toronto Daily In service Winnipeg – Vancouver Daily In service Winnipeg – Victoria 2x weekly June 25 Transborder Winnipeg – Atlanta 5x weekly In service Winnipeg – Las Vegas 3x weekly In service Winnipeg – Los Angeles 3x weekly In service Winnipeg – Nashville* 2x weekly September 16 Winnipeg – Orlando 4x weekly Seasonal winter route Winnipeg – Palm Springs 4x weekly Seasonal winter route Winnipeg – Phoenix 3x weekly Seasonal winter route Latin-Caribbean Winnipeg – Cancun 5x weekly Seasonal winter route Winnipeg – Huatulco 1x weekly Seasonal winter route Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta 6x weekly Seasonal winter route Winnipeg – Montego Bay 2x weekly Seasonal winter route

*New route, + Increased frequency

Additional quotes

"We are pleased with WestJet's expansion of capacity between YOW and Western Canada, as it opens up exciting opportunities for travellers to and from Canada's Capital Region. With WestJet's renowned service, passengers can look forward to seamless journeys and the chance to experience the unique highlights of each destination," said Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]