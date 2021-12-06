"The pandemic impacted everyone's ability to connect with families and friends for far too long and we've truly missed celebrating those moments with our guests," said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President, Brand, Communications and Community Investment. "Hearing Canadians' wishes, we knew we could do something meaningful given how important travel is to Canadians from coast-to-coast."

Over the course of two weeks, undercover and operating as a documentary film crew, WestJet interviewed Canadians in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver asking them how the pandemic impacted their Christmas traditions and what they wished for the most this holiday season.

The spot features surprises ranging from round-trip tickets and all-inclusive vacation packages to a global reunion between mother and daughter.

"Unsuspecting Canadians authentically divulged so many relatable missed moments from flights home for the holidays, to family reunions and planned vacations that were postponed," continued Bartrem. "We truly hope this year's Christmas Miracle brings joy and the personal connection we've all been wishing for the most. As the skies open once again, we look forward to doing what we've been doing so well for 25 years – connecting our guests with their loved ones."

Additional Christmas Miracle content including a WestJet's Christmas Miracle surprise for the airline's WestJet Cares for Kids partner, Make A Wish, will be available in the coming days.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

