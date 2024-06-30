WestJet issues additional cancellations amid third day of AMFA strike

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today proceeded with additional flight cancelations, as the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) enter their third day of strike. The airline has cancelled an additional 410 overnight to a cumulative total of more than 800 flights since the strike notice was issued just days in advance of Canada Day long weekend.

"Missed vacation goers, stranded business travellers and long-weekend family reunions have been disrupted due to AMFA's action to strike, and we are sincerely sorry to the tens of thousands of Canadians that have experienced the compounding impacts to of this unnecessary work stoppage. I am encouraged by our employee's willingness to rise above the adversity and deliver a safe and controlled operation going forward." says Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "We continue to hold our view that the current strike serves no purpose other than to inflict maximum damage to our airline and the country. WestJet is in receipt of a binding arbitration order and await urgent clarity from the government that a strike and arbitration cannot exist simultaneously; this is something they have committed to address and like all Canadians we are waiting."

Today's cancellations are accompanied by the airline parking additional aircraft as it reduces its fleet to approximately 32 active tails. WestJet will operate a reduced schedule with the remaining fleet for as long as the labour action continues.

Total cancellation by day as of June 30, noon MT



Total cancellations Thursday, June 27, 2024 18 Friday, June 28, 2024 25 Saturday, June 29, 2024 284 Sunday, June 30, 2024 424 Monday, July 1 78 Tuesday, July 2 3

Total flights cancelled: 832

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]