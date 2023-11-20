WestJet introduces Regina's only year-round transborder connectivity with announcement of daily service to Minneapolis

New daily service poised to enhance province's economic growth and drive business and leisure travel for region

The launch of this critical year-round route to Minneapolis from Regina was celebrated today at a special event at the Regina Agribition Grounds. The airline was joined by notable partners including from left: Shaun Kindopp. CEO of Agribition, Tara Jago, WestJet, Senior Manager, External Affairs, James Bogusz, CEO Regina Airport Authority, Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet, Director Alliances & Airport Affairs, Hon. Jeremy Harrison, Government of Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development, Tyler Willox, Regina Airport Vice-Board Chair, Justin Reves, Regina Airport Authority, Director, Revenue Development, Public Relations and Customer Experience (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

REGINA, SK, Nov. 20, 2023 WestJet today announced a new, year-round, daily service connecting Regina and Minneapolis, as part of the airline's 2024 summer schedule. The news reaffirms the airline's ongoing commitment to providing connectivity to the province and further enhances Regina's air access to popular destinations. The route is Regina's first year-round transborder service since 2016 and marks the province's second direct route to the Midwest United States, following the launch of WestJet's year-round service between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, launched in June earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to answer the call of the community and further our commitment to Regina and surrounding area by bringing vital year-round transborder connectivity with service to Minneapolis, beginning this summer," says Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Alliances & Airport Affairs. "Our newest investment in Regina will further support the economic growth of the region and unlock business and leisure travel opportunities, as we accelerate providing affordable travel to our guests."

Details of WestJet's summer service between Regina and Minneapolis

Route Frequency Service start

date Departure

time (local) Arrival time

(local) Regina -

Minneapolis Daily April 28 8:15 a.m. 11:16 a.m. Minneapolis -

Regina Daily April 28 1:15 p.m. 2:36 p.m.



Delta codeshare partnership provides new network of U.S. connectivity

Guests travelling beyond Minneapolis will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet's relationship with Delta Air Lines. This includes codeshare flights to over 70 connecting destinations, now accessible with only one stop from Regina; the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on both airlines; and top tier frequent flyer benefits through the entire journey.

WestJet guests have access to Delta's broad network on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests.

For more information on the WestJet Rewards benefits when travelling with Delta, visit https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/rewards/partners/delta-air-lines.

Additional Quotes

"We congratulate the Regina Airport Authority and WestJet on this new route, which will give more of this province's residents direct access to one of the major travel hubs in the United States," Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said. "This new route will increase our competitiveness, support our business community and help to bring the world to Saskatchewan."

"Since I arrived in Regina in 2018, the number one thing I heard from the community was their desire for YQR to once again have year-round, non-stop service to a major US hub," said James Bogusz, President & CEO of the Regina Airport Authority. "We haven't stopped working with WestJet since then, and we are thrilled that they have delivered on this for the community, bringing millions in economic impact and making it easier for the business community and residents to access the United States every day of the year."



"The City of Regina extends our sincere thanks to WestJet for reintroducing year-round non-stop service to Minneapolis. Regina has significant economic opportunities on the horizon, and this new flight will facilitate travel and communication between key business hubs while helping to attract new talent to our region. We are grateful for the Regina Airport Authority's ongoing advocacy and commitment to serving our residents. We would like to thank the provincial government and all partners involved, and look forward to the possibilities and opportunities this new service will bring to our city." – Mayor Sandra Masters, City of Regina

