WestJet introduces its Dreamliner to Vancouver

"The Dreamliner offers our guests the highest safety and health standards as well as an extremely comfortable inflight experience," said John Weatherill, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Revenue. "We are proud our signature aircraft is now flying non-stop service between two of Canada's major cities and two of our hub airports."

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's newest aircraft, the state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner, to YVR for the first time," said Robyn McVicker, Vice-President, Operations & Maintenance, Vancouver Airport Authority. "We greatly value our long-time partner WestJet and the introduction of this signature aircraft at YVR is an example of their ongoing investment in British Columbia."

WestJet is also operating Boeing 737 aircraft on three other non-stop daily flights between Vancouver and Toronto for a total of four daily flights, with the exception of Saturdays. On November 5, the WestJet Dreamliner increases operations between Vancouver and Toronto to daily service. Flights are scheduled to provide convenient departure and landing times for business and leisure travellers. For more information visit westjet.com.

WestJet 787 Dreamliner schedule between Vancouver and Toronto:

Flight # Departure City Depart Arrive Date Days of week 706 Vancouver - Toronto 9 a.m. 4:10 p.m. October 5 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 711 Toronto - Vancouver 5:15 p.m. 6:55 p.m. October 5 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

WestJet has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. In addition, the YVR TAKEcare program places industry-leading health, safety and cleaning practices and protocols at the forefront of airport processes.

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort. The Dreamliner's Business cabin features maximum privacy in a separate cabin with individual lie-flat pods. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin. WestJet's improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

About Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Airport Authority is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that manages Vancouver International Airport (YVR). We are committed to creating an airport that British Columbia can be proud of: a premier global gateway, local economic generator and community contributor.

About WestJet

WestJet and WestJet Encore continue to connect all 38 of the airline's domestic airports, with a reduced frequency, to ensure essential travel, trade and cargo can continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

