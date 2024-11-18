WestJet grows its Edmonton capacity by 23 per cent next summer, providing its largest schedule ever

Airline introduces two new transborder routes to Salt Lake City and Chicago

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced its largest summer 2025 Edmonton schedule to date, detailing nonstop service to 11 transborder, 20 domestic and two sun destinations. The schedule features new direct connectivity to Salt Lake City and Chicago along with numerous frequency increases on key domestic routes. With the noteworthy additions to WestJet's growing Edmonton network, the airline will enhance its overall seat capacity in Alberta's capital by 23 per cent compared to summer 2024.

"Today's reveal is just one of the many chapters in WestJet's Edmonton growth story and showcases our investment as the city's number one air carrier and growth engine. In the last three years, we have almost doubled our presence in the community demonstrating an unwavering commitment to further growing Edmonton on connectivity throughout North America," said Alexis von Hoensbroech WestJet Group, Chief Executive Officer. "Through our record summer schedule, we are providing more affordable fares, product offerings and destinations to the Edmonton region, giving guests choice and flexibility to make the most out of their summer business and leisure travel plans."

Edmonton to grow 10 per cent into the United States

Starting next summer, WestJet will be growing its transborder network from nine to 11 destinations by adding Chicago and Salt Lake City to the Edmonton schedule. Through WestJet's service to Salt Lake City, guests will have exclusive access to the Delta Air Lines hub, unlocking more than 85 American destinations with the convenience of one ticket and through-checked baggage.

Edmonton domestic network grows 25 per cent, compared to summer 2024

Servicing Edmonton's growing business community and leisure travel needs, WestJet has increased capacity on some of the city's most desirable domestic routes in advance of the summer travel season, most notably with two additional daily flights to both Toronto and Vancouver, and one additional daily flight to each of Comox, Grande Prairie, Kelowna, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

The Complete WestJet offering out of Edmonton in Summer 2025

Region Route Peak Weekly Frequency Domestic Edmonton-Calgary 63x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Vancouver 53x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Toronto 42x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Winnipeg 28x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Kelowna 28x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Victoria 21x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Saskatoon 14x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Regina 14x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Ottawa 13x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Comox 12x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Halifax 12x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Grande Prairie 11x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Fort McMurray 10x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Abbotsford 7x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Montreal 5x weekly Domestic Edmonton-St. John's 5x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Yellowknife 4x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Moncton 3x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Nanaimo 2x weekly Domestic Edmonton-Charlottetown 1x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Las Vegas 11x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Los Angeles 9x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Atlanta 7x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Minneapolis 7x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Salt Lake City (NEW) 5x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Seattle 4x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Chicago (NEW) 3x weekly Transborder Edmonton-San Francisco 3x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Nashville 2x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Orlando 1x weekly Transborder Edmonton-Phoenix 1x weekly Latin/Caribbean Edmonton-Cancun 2x weekly Latin/Caribbean Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly

Investing in Edmonton

WestJet is investing the equivalent of eight 737 MAX 8 aircraft into the Edmonton market, an investment of around one billion USD in aircraft asset value at current list price. This compares approximately to the size of an entire Canadian airline that ceased operations earlier this year and whose current fleet was secured by WestJet to continue serving Canadian air travellers.

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Edmonton, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

Additional quotes

"We are proud to join WestJet, Edmonton's largest airline partner, to bring more flights to more places from YEG in 2025. These routes will not only provide direct access to popular travel markets but also deepen our region's connection to thriving economic hubs, supporting regional growth and enhancing travel and business opportunities for our passengers. We also look forward to welcoming more inbound travellers to showcase everything our metropolitan region has to offer," said Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

"Air access is key to Alberta's visitor economy, which is why Alberta's government is thrilled to support WestJet and the Edmonton International Airport in their ongoing success in enhancing Edmonton's connectivity," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport. "As the gateway to the north and a crucial connector to the rest of Alberta, the new routes announced today to Salt Lake City and Chicago will increase seat capacity and help grow Alberta's visitor economy."

"Congratulations to WestJet and Edmonton International Airport (YEG) on the addition of two more direct flights to the US," says Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko. "Every direct flight out of YEG helps our region grow both through business opportunities such as new partnerships, diversification and expansion, and through tourism, offering new and exciting destinations for people to visit. Leduc County is proud to be part of this strong partnership with WestJet and YEG."

"Salt Lake is thrilled to welcome WestJet to town, which is the 15th airline serving SLC International," said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. "Creating more connectivity between Salt Lake and Canada—one of Utah's largest markets—will create a more seamless experience for passengers traveling to Alberta."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

