WestJet Group furthers growth strategy, inking deal with Boeing for an additional 42 fuel-efficient 737-10 aircraft plus 22 options

Multi-billion-dollar investment to strengthen airline's presence in Western Canada and underpin growth in transcontinental and leisure offerings from eastern Canadian communities

Aircraft to foster low-cost positioning and greater affordability for Canadians

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the WestJet Group announced an agreement with Boeing to purchase an additional 42 MAX aircraft, along with options for 22 more. This order is in addition to WestJet's remaining 23 MAX orders and extends the airline's fleet growth plans out to 2028.

WestJet 737-10 Boeing aircraft (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"With this additional order, the WestJet Group will accept delivery of no fewer than 65 aircraft in the next six years, at least 50 will be 737-10 aircraft, furthering our commitment to affordable travel options for Canadians and jobs for our company and the aerospace industry," said WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer Alexis von Hoensbroech. "WestJet's expansion plans are rooted in an enhanced presence in Western Canada and a growth strategy in eastern Canadian communities through increased transcontinental flights and more direct routes to sun and leisure destinations. This will be further strengthened once our Sunwing transaction has been approved."

WestJet's Board of Directors approved the order for state-of-the-art Boeing 737-10 aircraft, the largest model in Boeing's MAX family. The 737-10 provides superior economic benefits to any other 737 aircraft in WestJet's fleet, while ensuring simplicity through expected training commonality across the airline's 737 fleet.

"The 737-10 will provide WestJet with additional capacity and unrivalled efficiency as the airline further expands its network of destinations across Canada and internationally. WestJet understands the value of the 737 MAX family, with the 737-10 set to perfectly complement the outstanding capability and flexibility already afforded by the 737-8, along with improved sustainability across its fleet," said Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"The 737-10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians. In addition, with its lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, the 737-10 will further improve the environmental footprint of our fleet," said von Hoensbroech. "Thank you to our Board of Directors, who endorsed both the business and environmental merits of this agreement. It reflects our confidence in our business model and sustained market recovery, as we emerge from the pandemic being one of few airlines at scale that have not drawn any sector-specific government aid."

The WestJet Group's fleet, with an average age under 10 years, is among the youngest of established North American carriers.

Features of the Boeing 737-10:

Greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane in the industry.

Can cover 99 per cent of the world's single-aisle routes, ideal to serve WestJet's growing domestic and international network.

Reduced fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 20 per cent per seat compared to previous generations, helping airlines make air travel even more sustainable.

Improved guest comfort with a quieter cabin featuring the Boeing Sky Interior, LED lighting that enhances the sense of spaciousness and larger overhead stowage bins.

Quieter airplane, creating a 50 percent smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces.

WestJet has a current fleet size of approximately 170 aircraft across the WestJet Group, with 110 active 737s. WestJet announced its strategic path forward in June, with the 737 as a key pillar of long-term growth.

WestJet 737 Video B-roll available for download here.

Additional Quotes:

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra

"Today's announcement by WestJet is exciting news for Canadian travelers and our national air industry as a whole. As we enter post-pandemic recovery, investments like these in sustainable and affordable air travel will ensure that our air sector remains strong. I look forward to continuing the work our Government is doing with WestJet and air carriers across the country to make air travel safer, cleaner, and more affordable for everyone."

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

