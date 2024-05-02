WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech outlines strategic plan in St. John's

Celebrating the Group's return of transatlantic flying to the region, von Hoensbroech underscores steadfast commitment to Newfoundland and Labrador during inaugural visit

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet Group CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, today concluded his inaugural visit to Atlantic Canada in St. John's, Newfoundland, where he was joined by key stakeholders and community members to discuss the Group's expanding presence across the region. Von Hoensbroech highlighted the WestJet Group's renewed commitment to the region, as exhibited by network enhancements unfolding across the province's key airports this summer, including; increased east-to-west domestic air service seamlessly connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast, and enhanced leisure service, accomplished through the resumption of seasonal transatlantic service to London (Gatwick) and increased north to south air service providing access to popular sun destinations in the winter.

This map represent The WestJet's Group's capacity comprising of WestJet and Sunwing Airlines service. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO meets with key stakeholders and community members to discuss the Group's expanding presence across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We have heard loud and clear from both the city and the province on the importance of the WestJet Group's presence in the region. We are committed to leveraging our aircraft to further enhance Atlantic Canada's accessibility through thoughtful and targeted air connections, facilitating critical domestic, leisure and global air links to St. John's and the broader province," said von Hoensbroech.

In his remarks, von Hoensbroech provided a comprehensive overview of the WestJet Group's ongoing investments in Newfoundland and Labrador, demonstrating confidence in the airline's future presence in supporting the region:

Transatlantic flights reconnecting Newfoundland and Labrador to the world

Elevating its growth strategy, the WestJet Group has reached significant milestones, bolstering the province's network in 2024:

May 1, 2024 , the WestJet Group restarted the highly anticipated service between St. John's and London ( Gatwick ), providing the community with non-stop service to one of Europe's most popular global travel hubs, filling the largest air access gap for the province.

, the WestJet Group restarted the highly anticipated service between and ( ), providing the community with non-stop service to one of most popular global travel hubs, filling the largest air access gap for the province. This summer, St. John's will gain a 35 per cent increase in seat capacity, as a result of the WestJet Group's investments, compared to 2023.

will gain a 35 per cent increase in seat capacity, as a result of the WestJet Group's investments, compared to 2023. The WestJet Group will operate 36 weekly flights out of St. John's International Airport, during peak summer this year, a 20 per cent increase in total weekly flights, compared to 2023.

International Airport, during peak summer this year, a 20 per cent increase in total weekly flights, compared to 2023. The WestJet Group will return service to Deer Lake this spring, with new non-stop seasonal service to Calgary on May 18, 2024 and the restart of service to Toronto on May 16, 2024 .

The WestJet Group fulfills promise to satisfy demand through network schedule

The WestJet Group continues to elevate the province's air connectivity by delivering the following network enhancements:

In alignment with the airline's strategy, the WestJet Group is providing St. John's with convenient access to popular leisure destinations, including year-round connectivity to Orlando, Florida and extended seasonal service to Tampa, Florida .

with convenient access to popular leisure destinations, including year-round connectivity to and extended seasonal service to . Ensuring St. John's remains well-connected to Western Canada , the WestJet Group will provide St. John's with year-round connectivity to WestJet's global hub in Calgary , where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan .

, the WestJet Group will provide with year-round connectivity to WestJet's global hub in , where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including and . This year, the WestJet Group will provide direct connectivity to twelve unique destinations out of St. John's , including four domestic destinations, two transborder destinations, five popular sun destinations, along with a transatlantic connection to London .

, including four domestic destinations, two transborder destinations, five popular sun destinations, along with a transatlantic connection to . As an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing will provide non-stop access to five key sun destinations, including Montego Bay , Cancun , Cayo Coco , Matanzas and Punta Cana from three critical communities in Newfoundland and Labrador , including, St. John's , Deer Lake and Gander in 2024.

Partner quotes

"Newfoundland and Labrador has found an excellent partner in WestJet. As a Government, we have worked hard to build air access to our province and WestJet has risen to the occasion, reestablishing a direct route to Europe with the St. John's – London Gatwick route and expanding its offerings on the east and west coasts. Thank you to CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech and the entire WestJet team," said Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey,

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Air access is critical to Newfoundland and Labrador's economy. Our tourism and hospitality industry relies heavily on the ability to get visitors to our province. WestJet's continued commitment to working with us and our airport partners to expand service to the province has made a significant impact on our ability to grow visitation to Newfoundland and Labrador," said Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Recreation.

"We are pleased to welcome WestJet CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, to Newfoundland and Labrador", said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John's International Airport Authority. "Coinciding with the resumption of non-stop service to London-Gatwick earlier this week, Alexis' engagement with community stakeholders and overview of WestJet's strategic vision reaffirms their commitment to our market."

