WestJet Group and the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) outline partnership achievements, showcasing enhanced connectivity and record-breaking strategic growth

With over 2.4 million seats serving Winnipeg this year, WestJet and the WAA continue to strengthen travel options for both business and leisure in Manitoba's capital

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the WestJet Group met with the WAA to deliver a progress update on the airline's successful growth strategy for Winnipeg, highlighting an impressive 21 per cent growth for 2024 in Manitoba's capital.

"This winter, we will further expand to serve 22 destinations out of Winnipeg, compared to 18 last winter, increasing our capacity by 35 per cent, marking both record growth for us in the community and our largest capacity boost at any airport in Western Canada this season," said von Hoensbroech. "Our steadfast commitment to Winnipeg is evident year-round, through our investments and our strong partnership with the WAA, WestJet is well-positioned to continue enhancing travel options for both leisure and business travellers alike."

WestJet unlocks same-day business itineraries for Winnipeg's business community through domestic network enhancements

WestJet's domestic service to Winnipeg has grown year-over-year by 43 per cent, allowing for the introduction of same-day itineraries uniquely tailored for Manitoba's business community, substantially strengthening connections to essential markets across Canada for the community.

Route Peak Weekly Winter

Departures Frequency Increase Per cent Winnipeg-Montreal 5x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Edmonton 16x Weekly* 167 per cent Winnipeg-Regina 10x Weekly* 150 per cent Winnipeg-Vancouver 11x Weekly* 120 per cent Winnipeg-Calgary 46x Weekly* 31 per cent Winnipeg-Ottawa 5x Weekly* 25 per cent Winnipeg-Saskatoon 12x Weekly* 9 per cent Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 7x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Toronto 20x Weekly --

*Increased frequency

Winnipeg benefits from expansive transborder and leisure network

In addition to enhancing its domestic offerings, the airline is boosting Winnipeg's global connectivity this fall and winter with new transborder services to Atlanta and three exciting leisure destinations: Los Cabos, Nashville, and Fort Lauderdale. These additions will serve over 9,000 passengers looking to explore these vibrant locations, complementing WestJet's extensive sun and leisure schedule and further linking Winnipeg to sought-after Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Route Peak Weekly Winter

Departures Frequency Increase Per cent Latin Caribbean Winnipeg-San Jose del Cabo 1x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Cancun 7x Weekly* 40 per cent Winnipeg-Puerto Vallarta 7x Weekly* 17 per cent Winnipeg-Montego Bay 2x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Huatulco 1x Weekly -- Transborder connectivity Winnipeg-Fort Lauderdale 1x Weekly* New route Winnipeg-Phoenix 4x Weekly* 33 per cent Winnipeg-Atlanta 5x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Los Angeles 3x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Las Vegas 2x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Orlando 3x Weekly -- Winnipeg-Palm Springs 2x Weekly --

"WAA is proud to enhance connectivity for our community, delivering the travel options they deserve. Our growing partnership with WestJet reflects a shared commitment to our province, offering more flights to more destinations from YWG and providing traveller's with greater choice and convenience," Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO.

Western Canada's home team carrier championing affordability and accessibility

Earlier this year, WestJet introduced its UltraBasic fare option, the airline's lowest priced option, providing flexibility and choice across every single route in our network. Through WestJet's commitment to increasing affordability of air travel, the airline has enabled more than 1.4 million Manitobans to fly through WS expanded network. By year-end we expect that number to rise close to 2 million guests.

