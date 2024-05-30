WestJet Group and IAM agreement ratified

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced that its Load Controllers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), ratified the first collective bargaining agreement between the two parties.

"We are pleased to share that the agreement negotiated with IAM has been successfully ratified by its membership," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "This outcome reflects our deep appreciation for our Load Controllers and is the result of great collaboration with IAM that achieved meaningful results for our employees, our airline and our guests."

The agreement will come into effect July 1, 2024 and will be in place until December 31, 2028.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

