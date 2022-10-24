WestJet gives guests more options via Amsterdam

Airline to add AMS connections to 20 European cities alongside the restart of service between Calgary and Amsterdam with placement of "WS" codeshare on KLM-operated flights

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today initiated the placement of its "WS" codeshare on KLM-operated flights as part of its long-standing codeshare relationship with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Through the codeshare, guests will have convenient access via Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport (AMS) to and from 20 cities including Vienna, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Athens, Milan, Lisbon, Glasgow, and Manchester across 12 European countries.

Combined with the restart of WestJet's non-stop 787 Dreamliner service between Amsterdam and Calgary on November 14, 2022, the resumption of the codesharing on KLM operated flights will give guests greater access between Canadian and European points for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Our guests will benefit from more opportunities to travel between Europe and Canada with this important codesharing with our partner KLM," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "We look forward to strengthening travel and tourism ties between the countries served by our global networks, supported by the return of our non-stop Dreamliner service from Calgary to Amsterdam."

Guests using the codeshare will gain a host of benefits, including optimized AMS connections, through check in for all flights at their first departure, baggage checked through to their final destination, and the ability to earn and use WestJet Rewards dollars on all flights.

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Amsterdam:

Route

Frequency

Start Date

Departure

Time
(local time)

Arrival Time
(local time)

Calgary – Amsterdam

3x Weekly

November 14, 2022

20:10

12:40

Amsterdam – Calgary

3x Weekly

November 15, 2022

14:40

15:39

Details of "WS" codeshare on KLM-operated flights:

 

Country

 

City

Airport

Code

Austria

Vienna

VIE

Belgium

Brussels

BRU

Denmark

Copenhagen

CPH

France

Toulouse

TLS

Lyon

LYS

Germany

Frankfurt

FRA

Munich

MUC

Berlin

BER

Hanover

HAJ

Greece

Athens

ATH

Italy

Milan

MXP

Venice

VCE

Portugal

Lisbon

LIS

Scotland

Glasgow

GLA

Edinburgh

EDI

Spain

Madrid

MAD

Switzerland

Geneva

GVA

UK

Manchester

MAN

Heathrow

LHR

London

LCY

About WestJet 

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries. 

Recent recognition includes:  
2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty) 
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada) 

