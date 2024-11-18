WestJet extends service between Winnipeg and Orlando year-round with expansive summer 2025 schedule

Airline builds on its recent addition of Nashville route, with extended full summer service

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced its comprehensive summer 2025 schedule, including significant capacity growth and the extension of service between Winnipeg and Orlando to year round. In addition, following the successful two-month trial of Winnipeg-Nashville service in fall 2024, this popular route will return for the full six-month summer season in 2025.

With 19 per cent growth in seat capacity, WestJet is reaffirming its commitment to Winnipeg's leisure and business travellers with enhanced connectivity to domestic and transborder destinations this summer. Winnipeg guests will see increased flight frequency on many popular routes across Western Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Regina, Vancouver and Victoria.

"In response to Winnipeggers' tremendous support of our trial service to Nashville this fall, WestJet is thrilled to be adding this non-stop route as a permanent fixture in the Summer 2025 schedule.," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As the Winnipeg's leading air carrier, WestJet remains committed to offering Manitobans more affordable fares, flexibility and choice this summer."

"Strong air connectivity unlocks a world of opportunities for all those who live and work in Manitoba," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of WAA. "We're thrilled to see our transborder destinations go from strength to strength with the return of the Nashville route this summer, and year-round service to Orlando. This partnership continues to drive economic growth in our region and provide even more choice to the community."

Route Peak weekly

frequency Start date End date Winnipeg-Orlando 1x weekly Year-round Year-round Winnipeg-Nashville 2x weekly April 28, 2025 Oct. 24, 2025

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Winnipeg, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

