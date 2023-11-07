WestJet enhances Edmonton's global connectivity with new US flights to key markets

Airline's summer schedule to provide exclusive service between Alberta's capital and Atlanta, along with new non-stop connections to Nashville and San Francisco

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today, as part of its 2024 summer schedule, unveiled new non-stop service between Edmonton International Airport and Atlanta, Nashville and San Francisco, demonstrating the airline's ongoing commitment to expanding the city's transborder aviation network. The announcement builds on the momentum from summer 2023, when WestJet announced new service to Minneapolis and Seattle, along with strengthened domestic connectivity from Alberta's capital, which will be sustained through 2024.

"It is a privilege to be back in my hometown, as we celebrate the next chapter in our prioritization of Edmonton through our market-leading investments that promise to generate meaningful tourism and business opportunities through strategic air connectivity," said Angela Avery, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief People, Corporate and Sustainability Officer. "We are proud to be the undisputed, leading carrier within the province that WestJet has called home for more than 27 years. We are confident that these three new transborder connections will be popular amongst Edmonton residents while propelling the city's visitor economy to new heights."

In celebration of its expanding transborder investments, WestJet, in partnership with Edmonton International Airport, was joined by valued partners from across the region at a special event held at Edmonton Unlimited earlier today.

"Working with our partners to offer more flights to more places is both our purpose and our promise. WestJet's new non-stop service to Atlanta offers a brand-new destination for the Edmonton Region. Together with the additions of other North American destinations and frequencies, these routes will continue to allow our business sector and visitor economy to grow, while showcasing the incredible opportunities in the Edmonton Region. We are thrilled Edmonton Region passengers will be able to grow their businesses and find new adventures both in Atlanta and in the hundreds of connecting destinations worldwide," said Myron Keehn, Edmonton International Airport (YEG), President & CEO.

Details of WestJet's new additions to Edmonton's transborder network

Route Service

start date Frequency Departure time

(local) Arrival time

(local) Edmonton –

Atlanta* April 29 Daily 12:45 am 7:06 a.m Atlanta –

Edmonton* April 29 Daily 9:05 a.m 11:50 a.m Edmonton –

San Francisco June 20 5x weekly 11:30 a.m 1:32 p.m San Francisco

– Edmonton June 20 5x weekly 2:25 p.m 6:25 p.m Edmonton -

Nashville May 2 2x weekly 9:35 a.m 2:24 p.m Nashville -

Edmonton May 2 2x weekly 3:15 p.m 6:29 p.m

*Year-round connectivity

With year-round connectivity to Atlanta, Edmonton residents are one flight away from accessing the world's busiest airport and renowned mega-global hub, which hosts over 1,000 flights per day to over 200 international and domestic destinations.

"The Government of Alberta is thrilled to support WestJet and Edmonton International Airport in their ongoing commitment and success in enhancing Edmonton's domestic and international connectivity," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Tourism and Sport. "Expanding air access is critical to Alberta's visitor economy and today's announcement will propel Edmonton's travel industry to new heights, further solidifying Edmonton and Alberta's position as a vibrant and growing tourism hotspot on the world stage."

New U.S. connectivity unlocks a network of opportunity with increased access to Delta's largest hub

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Atlanta will arrive in the U.S. airline's largest hub, gaining access to a vast network of U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

Additional quotes

"Earlier this year, WestJet announced the single largest expansion in its history with eight new routes from Edmonton. With the addition of three more, including the recently announced and very exciting non-stop service to Atlanta for the business community, WestJet is affirming its renewed commitment to the Edmonton market. This signals that Edmonton is a vibrant market to grow and invest in to the rest of the world, and attracts visitors while retaining talent locally. I encourage Edmontonians to fly non-stop from the Edmonton International Airport as we work alongside YEG to stimulate economic growth in the Edmonton region, and to sustain it for years to come," said Edmonton Mayor, Amarjeet Sohi.

"Congratulations to Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and WestJet on your new partnership – new and enhanced non-stop services from YEG will have many positive impacts for the region and for Leduc County," says Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko. "As host municipality of YEG, we know the value it brings to our region, such as business growth and diversification, job creation and tourism opportunities. These benefits will continue to grow and evolve thanks to this partnership, and we are proud to be part of it."

"This announcement secures new convenient access between Edmonton and the American South, and beyond to hundreds of global destinations, making business development easier for Edmonton businesses. We know the value of spending less time in airports and more time in market developing important relationships, and WestJet's continued commitment to the Edmonton market allows for just that," said Doug Griffiths, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, CEO.

"We're thrilled to welcome WestJet's year-round service from Edmonton, Canada, to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport," said ATL's Assistant General Manager Scott Carr. "This expansion further strengthens our commitment to connecting passengers from around the world, and we look forward to offering travelers more opportunities to explore our vibrant city and the surrounding region."

"We are excited to welcome WestJet's new nonstop service to Edmonton in 2024," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "With this announcement, San Francisco Bay Area travelers can enjoy an exciting new way to Canada, together with SFO's award-winning, world-class airport experience. We thank WestJet for their commitment to SFO and know this new destination will be a success."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

