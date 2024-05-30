WestJet Encore and ALPA reach tentative agreement avoiding lockout and disruption to Encore service

Agreement to be put forward for ratification vote

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), representing WestJet Encore pilots, on the second collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. The agreement successfully averts a work stoppage and both parties await the second ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

Yesterday evening, following the issuance of a lockout notice, both ALPA and WestJet returned to the bargaining table. Following challenging, but meaningful discussions, a timely resolution was achieved, with the collective goal of avoiding the disruption of WestJet Encore operations and guests' travel plans.

"The tentative agreement we have reached today provides an offer that is fair and sustainable, and better aligns with key priorities as identified by ALPA, while firmly adhering to the financial parameters that set a critical foundation in the original agreement," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "While we are pleased to have reached an agreement, we recognize the impact and the uncertainty a lockout notice has on our guests and our people. While our number one priority remains fulfilling our commitment to our guests, through affordable air service, we cannot compromise on what is reasonable and protects the future employment for everyone across the WestJet Group; I am confident our agreement achieves this."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

