WestJet connects Edmonton to one of the world's busiest global hubs with its first flight to Atlanta

Departure of inaugural flight unlocks a world of opportunity for inbound tourism and investment attraction to Alberta's capital city

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the takeoff of connectivity between Atlanta and Edmonton, following the departure of flight WS1902 at 00:45 MDT. The launch of the airline's exclusive service marked a critical milestone in growing Edmonton's direct transborder travel options to one of the world's largest global hubs.

"Our new route to Atlanta, will bolster incredible connectivity for Edmonton, stimulating critical new opportunities for the city's vibrant business sector and visitor economy to grow and thrive," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With year-round service, we are opening up Edmonton to the world and the world to Edmonton with convenient access to a mega-global hub, which hosts more than 1,000 flights per day to more than 200 international and domestic destinations."

In celebration of the airline's transborder expansion, WestJet, in partnership with Edmonton International Airport (YEG), was joined by valued partners at a special event held earlier today. Additionally, the City of Edmonton, and partners from the region are in Atlanta on a trade and tourism mission to promote this pivotal connection and its importance in fostering business development and propelling the visitor economy.

Route Frequency Start Date Departure Arrival Edmonton-Atlanta Daily April 29 12:45 a.m. 7:06 a.m. Atlanta-Edmonton Daily April 29 9:05 a.m. 11:50 a.m.

More seamless options for trade and tourism with access to Atlanta , Delta's largest hub

The United States represents Alberta's most important bilateral trade partner and the largest inbound tourism market for the province. Through WestJet's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Atlanta will gain access to a vast network of U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

Building on the momentum of WestJet's record level of investments

Last week, WestJet's CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech shared the airline's continued commitment to Edmonton at his first annual address to the Edmonton business community. The launch of today's inaugural further demonstrated the importance of a strong partnership rooted in collaboration between WestJet, Edmonton International Airport, and the region's stakeholders.

Additional Quotes

"WestJet's new non-stop service to Atlanta from Edmonton supports the growth of new business and tourism opportunities between our regions," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "WestJet continues to be a key partner in achieving our vision of bringing more flights to more places from YEG. Travellers can now discover why Atlanta is one of National Geographic's top destinations in the world in one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. We are pleased that this new route gives passengers the opportunity to explore even further the over 200 connecting destinations globally through Atlanta."

"Canada is one of Atlanta's largest international markets for inbound travel, and WestJet's new flight creates an opportunity for incremental traffic to Atlanta," said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We look forward to welcoming more Canadian visitors and showcasing everything our city has to offer."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

