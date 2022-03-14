WestJet connecting Toronto to Chicago and Europe this summer

Airline to restore international non-stop routes from Toronto to Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Gatwick

Summer schedule to feature 92 daily departures to 20 domestic destinations, 10 transborder and 20 international destinations from Toronto

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced its 2022 summer schedule, featuring new non-stop service between Toronto and Chicago and more convenient options from Toronto to Europe with service to Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Gatwick. The airline's summer schedule release marks a significant milestone in the airline's recovery, through the restoration of its network to near pre-pandemic levels.

New daily transborder service between Toronto and Chicago

As confidence in business and leisure travel continues to rise, WestJet's newest route is to the Windy City, which will operate daily from Toronto with service beginning May 19, 2022, on WestJet Encore.

"We are thrilled to provide daily non-stop service between Toronto and Chicago, two dynamic global cities," said John Weatherill, WestJet's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our newest transborder route provides guests with increased options to discover these two vibrant cities or seamlessly connect to their chosen destination via our expansive network."

Route Frequency Start date Toronto - Chicago 1x daily May 19, 2022 Chicago - Toronto 1x daily May 19, 2022

Enhancing Toronto's European connectivity

This summer, WestJet is restoring transatlantic connectivity across the country and adding more convenient and affordable non-stop options from Toronto to five European destinations: Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Gatwick.

"Our guests have long awaited a return to international travel," continued Weatherill. "These routes create a significant visitor pipeline from Europe and demonstrate WestJet's commitment to leading the travel and tourism industry's recovery."

Route Peak Frequency Start date Toronto – Barcelona 3x weekly May 13, 2022 Toronto - Dublin 1x daily May 15, 2022 Toronto - Glasgow 4x weekly May 20, 2022 Toronto - Edinburgh 3x weekly June 2, 2022 Toronto – London Gatwick Daily May 1, 2022

Increasing to 9x weekly June 11, 2022

To discover all the direct flights across WestJet's network, visit WestJet.com.

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

- 2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

- 2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

- 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

- 2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

