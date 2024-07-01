WestJet confirms end to AMFA strike

Further damage to guests, employees, and communities prevented as the airline works to rebuild

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet confirms that as of June 30, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. MT, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) are withdrawing their strike action. AMFA members will return to work as scheduled to immediately start work to restore the network. The airline and AMFA resumed talks earlier today, for the first time since Thursday, June 27, despite a stalemate on the intent of the Minister's order for binding arbitration. They did so to reach a tentative agreement and prevent further damage to the Canadian public.

"The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary; we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification."

Lack of clarity from the government and the decisions taken by the CIRB allowed for a strike to occur amidst binding arbitration. With no path forward to resolution, both parties made essential movements to find common ground and achieve an agreement.

The company was forced to park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across Canada, in response to the strike. With today's news, the airline will begin work to restore operations in a safe and timely manner. Given the significant impact to WestJet's network over the past few days, returning to business-as-usual flying will take time and further disruptions over the coming week are to be anticipated as the airline gets aircraft and crew back into position.

"We want to thank guests for their patience during what was an uncertain and stressful time," continued Pen. "I want to personally thank our teams of WestJetters who were equally thrust into the uncertainty, and who once again demonstrated their care, dedication and resilience."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]