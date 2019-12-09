WestJet Christmas Miracle, to give or receive?

"The conversation around giving and receiving is a powerful one and this year's video finds inspiration in both sides of the story," said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. "The authentic reactions and emotions made possible through these acts make this year's Christmas Miracle truly heartwarming."

With presents like a $2,500 WestJet gift card, a beach vacation and more, the choice was up to Canadians to either give the gift to families with sick children staying at a Ronald McDonald House or keep it for themselves. There were no wrong answers and the touching moments are captured in the WestJet Christmas Miracle video here.

WestJet is committed to keeping families close when a child is sick by providing the gift of flight to its WestJet Cares for Kids partner Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. To Give or Receive participants who chose to donate their gift were also invited to join a special celebration at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario in Hamilton, Ont.

"For over 10 years, our incredible partners at WestJet have helped us keep families from across Canada close together during a very difficult time in their lives," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. "We are so humbled by the generosity of Canadian families who chose to donate their gifts to Ronald McDonald House families this holiday season, giving them the greatest gift of all: family."

WestJet created the magical Christmas experience for participants by working alongside partners ARHT Media Inc., leaders in holographic telepresence, who created the projections of Blue Santa and Ebeniza Scrooge.

"The incredible hologram technology allowed us to create immersive and personalized experiences in real-time," continued Bartrem. "We wish guests and WestJetters throughout our network a merry Christmas."

To find out more about WestJet Cares for Kids and its partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada click here. For information on Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada visit their website here.

To find out more about ARHT Media Inc. visit their website here.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® South Central Ontario

Ronald McDonald House Charities® South Central Ontario (RMHC®SCO) serves as a regional resource for hundreds of families of critically-ill children who are being treated at local hospitals. As a 41 bedroom House, RMHC®SCO provides a warm, compassionate and safe home away from home for families through accommodations, programming and services. RMHC®SCO provides families in crisis a home to everyday moments when life is far from ordinary. www.rmhcsco.ca

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital, and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 25,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need each year. The 15 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, basic medical care is available to underserved communities in Alberta. For more information visit: RMHC.ca

