Approval signals bright future for WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group as dedicated freighters prepare for takeoff with first departure set for April 22, 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet Cargo today announced that it has received Transport Canada's approval and official certification of its four 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). Following certification, WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group will expeditiously implement three freighters into service, as dedicated aircraft that will fulfill the large-scale needs of businesses, freight forwarders, shippers and individual customers across North America. The fourth of WestJet Cargo's dedicated freighters is expected to join the accompanying fleet later this year, following the completion of its conversion.

"Today is a long-awaited milestone for WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group, that will now enable us to disrupt the air cargo industry in Canada by providing our customers with more choice, competitive prices and the exemplary customer service synonymous with the WestJet brand, but unique to the air cargo industry," said Kirsten de Bruijn, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Cargo. "We thank Transport Canada for its dedication to certifying these aircraft, which will serve to better support Canada's national transportation supply chain through increased competition and capacity within Canada's air cargo market."

Seamlessly integrating into WestJet Cargo's existing operations and operated by WestJet's highly skilled 737 pilots, the dedicated freighters will initially focus service within North America, serving Calgary, Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Miami. Leveraging its quick to load and fly narrow body aircraft, the 737-800 equipped with CFM56-7B engines will enable WestJet Cargo to offer greater fuel efficiency, flexibility and frequency for its customers, beginning April 22, 2023.

WestJet Cargo's dedicated freighter routes will further connect to the bellies of WestJet's fleet, serving to accommodate the diverse needs of cargo customers in leveraging the airline's expansive network.

"Today's announcement was made possible by our incredibly talented team of cargo experts and the GTA Group, our valued partner, who have worked diligently towards this achievement that brings WestJet Cargo one step closer to fulfilling our mission to bring competitive cost advantages and reliable on-time performance to Canada's underserved cargo landscape," continued de Bruijn.

"Today is an exciting day for the GTA Group as we celebrate this highly anticipated moment that will bring our partnership with WestJet Cargo to new heights," said Mario (Mauro) D'Urso, Chairman of the GTA Group of Companies. "Through the capacity of these four dedicated freighters, we are now in an excellent position to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Canadian cargo market."

WestJet Cargo freighter bookings will be made available on April 1, 2023. To learn more about how WestJet Cargo's team, network and flight plans can fulfill a diverse array of shipping needs, visit WestJet Cargo.

About WestJet Cargo

A dedicated division of the WestJet Group of Companies, WestJet Cargo provides air cargo services to businesses, freight forwarders, shippers and individual customers. Providing safe, reliable air-shipping for customers and businesses, WestJet Cargo utilizes the expansive network of WestJet's wide and narrow-bodied aircraft and its newly introduced fleet of four dedicated Boeing 737-800 Converted Freighters (BCF) to meet the diverse needs of its cargo customers. For more information on WestJet Cargo please visit: https://www.westjetcargo.com/en-ca

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

