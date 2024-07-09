Affordable shipping solutions for Canadians students and university staff

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet Cargo has launched its new Campus'Air service, designed to provide students and university staff with cost-effective shipping solutions for their personal effects. This initiative broadens WestJet Cargo's portfolio of services by specifically catering to the unique needs of the academic community, further enhancing its comprehensive shipping solutions.

Campus'Air is part of WestJet Cargo's ongoing commitment to investing in the community and paving a brighter future for Canada. Under the Campus'Air program, students and employees of select Canadian universities will receive a 50 per cent discount on published freight rates applicable to domestic shipments of personal effects. This significant discount ensures that the service remains accessible and economical, helping students and faculty staff manage their shipping needs with ease.

"At WestJet Cargo, we recognize the unique challenges faced by students and university staff in transporting their personal belongings," said Kirsten De Bruijn, WestJet Cargo, Executive Vice President. "Campus'Air is our way of supporting the academic community, providing them with an affordable, reliable shipping solution that underscores our commitment to fostering education and community development across Canada."

To qualify for the Campus'Air discount, individuals must be current students or employees of the participating universities. Obtaining a shipping quote can be done by contacting the WestJet Cargo contact center. Most shipments once processed will arrive at their destination within 24 hours, subject to flight availability and connecting options.

The Campus'Air initiative currently applies to domestic shipments only. WestJet Cargo encourages students whose universities are not currently featured to reach out for possible future inclusion.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For more information, please contact the WestJet Cargo contact center at 1-866-952-2746 or email [email protected]. Additional details and resources are available at www.westjetcargo.com.