WestJet brings new U.S. destinations and enhanced domestic connectivity to summer schedule as airline's new growth strategy takes flight

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today unveiled 20 new routes and three new destinations to the airline's summer schedule. Offering a comprehensive network of connectivity between Western Canada and the United States, WestJet's summer network additions feature new non-stop service to Washington Dulles, Detroit and Minneapolis, with new routes added to Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Nashville and Seattle. In line with the airline's previously announced strategic direction, WestJet is also expanding domestic travel options across Canada with increased frequencies and options to travel from coast-to-coast, and everywhere in between.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our network and giving our guests substantial opportunity to explore the U.S., and Canada from coast-to-coast this summer," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer. "From increased domestic options to expanded regional and transborder connectivity throughout Western Canada, our summer schedule demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the diverse needs of Canadian travellers and ensuring we are the friendly, reliable and affordable airline they love."

With strengthened domestic and transborder connectivity, WestJet will increase its service up to nearly 30 per cent in Calgary, 50 percent in Edmonton and 10 per cent in Vancouver when compared to 2022.

Expanded U.S. network with more routes and increased access to Delta hubs

This summer WestJet will introduce Minneapolis, Detroit and Washington D.C. (Dulles), to its network, in addition to investing in new routes and restoring service to an expansive list of U.S. destinations.

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Minneapolis and Detroit will gain access to two more of the U.S. airline's major hubs. Building on WestJet's current service to Delta hubs, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle, WestJet guests will now have access to over 150 U.S. destinations on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

Highlights of WestJet's summer 2023 transborder and international service

Destination Start

Date Peak Season

Frequency Departure

Time Arrival Time Calgary – Austin* May 18 2x weekly 09:40 14:30 Calgary – Chicago* May 18 4x weekly 12:15 16:40 Calgary - Detroit1 May 26 5x weekly 12:35 18:05 Calgary – Washington D.C. (Dulles) June 2 3x weekly 09:45 16:02 Edmonton - Minneapolis1 June 2 5x weekly 08:15 11:46 Edmonton - Seattle1 May 19 5x weekly 10:30 11:30 Vancouver - Atlanta1 May 17 4x weekly 22:25 06:05 Vancouver - Nashville May 19 2x weekly 10:00 16:19 Vancouver - Orlando* May 6 1x weekly 11:00 19:52 Winnipeg - Los Angeles3 Apr 30 3x weekly 07:00 08:38 Toronto - Bermuda3 May 5 2x weekly 07:00 10:42

*Resumption of service/ 1 Delta hub/ 3 Continuation of winter service

Enhancing non-stop west to east connectivity

As part of WestJet's new strategic direction, the airline is taking strides to further provide guests with extensive opportunities to seamlessly and affordably travel across Canada. Substantially strengthening Canadian connectivity, WestJet is adding five new routes between Eastern and Western Canada, further positioning its network to support travel demands across the country.

Destination Start

Date Peak Season

Frequency Departure

Time Arrival Time Calgary – Moncton June 14 3x weekly 09:15 16:49 Calgary - Thunder Bay* June 29 3x weekly 14:00/15:45 18:36/20:21 Calgary – Quebec City* May 19 4x weekly 17:55 23:55 Edmonton – Charlottetown June 14 1x weekly 10:25 17:58 Edmonton – London May 19 2x weekly 10:25 15:52 Edmonton – Moncton June 29 2x weekly 10:25 17:57 Edmonton – Ottawa* Apr 30 6x weekly 09:00 14:43 Edmonton – Montreal* June 30 2x weekly 01:00 07:03

*Resumption of service

Bringing Western Canadian communities closer through a strengthened regional network

As Western Canada's undisputed home-team carrier, WestJet is enhancing its aviation gateway for business and leisure travel opportunities by further strengthening regional connectivity with the resumption of non-stop flights and increased frequencies.

Destination Start

Date Peak Season

Frequency Departure

Time Arrival Time Calgary – Terrace* May 1 4x weekly 09:40/14:10 10:58/15:28 Edmonton – Nanaimo* April 30 2x weekly 10:30 11:29 Edmonton – Penticton* July 1 2x weekly 11:00 11:27 Kelowna – Regina* May 21 2x weekly 17:30 20:34 Kelowna – Saskatoon* June 2 2x weekly 17:35 20:29 Kelowna – Winnipeg* June 2 3x weekly 19:15 23:33 Vancouver – Regina* Jun 30 2x weekly 20:45 23:47 Winnipeg – Victoria* April 30 2x weekly 17:30 18:28

*Resumption of service

Additional quotes

"Delta is excited about WestJet's expanded US-Canada network in summer 2023," said Perry Cantarutti, senior vice president Alliances and International for Delta. "We already have a strong codeshare network with WestJet, and extensive reciprocal benefits for our frequent flyers. With both increased flights to Delta's hubs in Atlanta and Seattle, as well as new WestJet flights to our hubs in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Detroit, we look forward to growing our partnership, offering new travel and connection options to more customers, and increasing competition."

"We're thrilled to welcome WestJet to Minnesota and are pleased to add two important business routes to Edmonton and Saskatoon from MSP," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP. "WestJet's arrival also opens up new connections for travelers across Western Canada and the United States leveraging their codeshare with Delta Air Lines, MSP's largest carrier."

"We are pleased to have WestJet begin operations at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. With the addition of WestJet, our customers will be able to fly directly from Detroit to Calgary for the first time since 2005. We're hoping this route will also give our Canadian neighbors one more reason to visit our great region, "said Chad Newton, Wayne County Airport Authority CEO.

"Dulles International Airport welcomes WestJet to the Washington, D.C., region with this first-ever service to Calgary," said Chryssa Westerlund, Airports Authority executive vice president and chief revenue officer. "Calgary will become the 60th international destination from Washington Dulles, and WestJet will be our 40th air carrier. We are thrilled to welcome WestJet to Dulles and to provide customers this new link between Western Canada and Washington."

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

