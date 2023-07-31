WestJet bolsters sun flying from British Columbia's Fraser Valley

Airline furthers commitment to Abbotsford with sun and domestic connectivity this winter season

ABBOTSFORD, BC, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an expansion to its winter network schedule serving British Columbia's Fraser Valley, with strategic new routes directly connecting Abbotsford to the popular beaches of Mexico.

"Today's announcement brings more opportunity for our guests across the Fraser Valley to seamlessly connect to their favourite sun destinations this winter, as the WestJet Group continues to further solidify its position as Canada's favourite sun and leisure provider," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are proud to continue providing extensive and affordable opportunities for Canadians from east to west and everywhere in between to fulfill their aspirations to escape the cold and find the sun this winter."

Network details (below)

Route Frequency Start date Abbotsford – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly December 5 Abbotsford – Los Cabos 1x weekly December 4



In addition to its sun schedule, WestJet will also provide non-stop connectivity between Abbotsford and Alberta. With frequent service to Edmonton, Alberta's capital and Calgary, operating year-round, WestJet will ensure the Fraser Valley is one seamless connection away from its 787 international hub, granting seamless access to travel across Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe and Tokyo.

Route Frequency (peak) Start date Abbotsford – Calgary Daily Year-round Abbotsford – Edmonton 5x weekly Year-round



"Abbotsford was integral to Swoop's success and remains a valuable part of the WestJet Group's future," continued Weatherill. "As we work through this transitionary period, WestJet's service from Abbotsford will be centered on our strategic focus of providing non-stop connectivity to the sun destinations we know our guests rely on us for to escape the winter cold."

The WestJet Group commitment to affordability

The WestJet Group continues to work through the integration of its ultra-low-cost subsidiary Swoop into one product offering under the WestJet brand with one goal in mind; to provide reliable and affordable travel to a broader spectrum of guests and communities across Canada and beyond. Through leveraging the ultra-low fare products pioneered by Swoop, WestJet will begin providing ultra-affordable fares and increased affordable vacation packages across Canada through the entirety of its 180 aircraft.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

