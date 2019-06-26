WestJet begins summer service between Edmonton and St. John's

Three-times weekly service conveniently connects the east and the west

CALGARY, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet today again connected Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador with the departure of its non-stop flight between the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and St. John's International Airport (YYT).

As part of WestJet's summer schedule, the new three-times weekly service features conveniently timed flights and strengthens ties between two important destinations in WestJet's network.

"Both provinces have strong business and leisure ties and we're excited to inaugurate our new three-times weekly service," said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. "We're confident that our guests will benefit from greater access through these conveniently times flights as we continue to invest in both airports."

"We couldn't be happier with this new flight as there is a regular flow of travellers between St. John's and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as well as northern Alberta," said Tom Ruth, Edmonton International Airport President and CEO. "WestJet continues to show its commitment to growing air service for our region and we look forward to welcoming travellers moving between Alberta and Newfoundland, taking advantage of the work and tourism opportunities in both provinces."

"We're delighted to have WestJet continue to invest in air service from our region by providing direct flights to one of our most popular destinations in Canada," said Marie Manning, Director of Marketing and Business Development, St. John's International Airport Authority. "The links between Edmonton and St. John's are strong, and this new service that offers a fast and convenient way to connect these two regions has already been well-received by the local market."

Details of WestJet's service between Edmonton and St. John's:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Edmonton-St.

John's Three-times

weekly 9:15 p.m. 6:09 a.m. (+1) June 25, 2019 St. John's-

Edmonton Three-times

weekly 9:00 a.m. 11:40 a.m. June 26, 2019

This summer, WestJet will operate more than 50 weekly departures from St. John's to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Toronto.

