WestJet announces largest network expansion from Edmonton in airline's history with launch of new U.S. routes and enhanced domestic connectivity

New transborder routes connecting Edmonton with Minneapolis and Seattle along with increased access across Canada underpins continued expansion of Alberta's global aviation network

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today revealed significantly increased transborder connectivity from Edmonton International Airport, with new non-stop service to Minneapolis, Minnesota and Seattle, Washington as part of its 2023 summer schedule. In addition, WestJet's summer schedule from Edmonton will revitalize the city's domestic connectivity from coast-to-coast with the airline unveiling new routes from Edmonton to London, Moncton, Charlottetown and the resumption of nonstop flights to Ottawa, Montreal, Nanaimo and Penticton.

WestJet's renewed commitment to the city of Edmonton will see the airline's service increase by almost 50 per cent this summer when compared to 2022. Additionally, today's announcement underpins WestJet's strategic ambitions to grow its presence across Western Canada and further strengthens Canada's east to west connectivity.

"Since our first day of operation in February 1996 to reaffirming our commitment to the city and region almost exactly 27 years later, Edmonton is an integral part of WestJet's beginnings and our future," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer. "As WestJet continues to own our position as the undisputed home-team carrier of Western Canada, I am grateful to be celebrating our renewed focus on Edmonton alongside our valued partners as we take strides to energize the city's two-way tourism opportunities and bolster its accessibility for business and leisure travellers."

In celebration of its new Edmonton-based investments which mark the single largest expansion of WestJet's network serving Edmonton in history, the airline, in partnership with Edmonton International Airport, was joined by valued partners from across the region at a special event held in the heart of the city's vibrant downtown ICE District.

"WestJet continues to invest in our region by creating important non-stop routes to critical destinations that foster business development and propel the visitor economy," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "The more flights we have at YEG, the more opportunities we can offer Edmonton, our region, and Canada's North, and we're thrilled to welcome even more WestJet flights to our airport and showcase the Edmonton Region as an attractive hub for tech, sustainability, trade and tourism."

Rounding out Alberta's growing and thriving aviation hub

WestJet's summer schedule serving Alberta builds on the airline's foundational support of the province that will allow for its leisure, cargo and business economies to thrive like never before. With five new additions and the restart of four destinations to Edmonton's network, WestJet will serve 21 domestic and four transborder destinations from Alberta's capital this summer.

Details of WestJet's new summer service from Edmonton

Destination Start

Date Peak Season

Frequency Departure

Time Arrival Time Minneapolis (MSP) *New June 2 5x weekly 08:15 11:46 Seattle (SEA) *New May 19 5x weekly 10:30 11:30 Charlottetown (YYG) *New June 14 1x weekly 10:25 17:58 Moncton (YQM) *New June 29 2x weekly 10:25 17:57 Penticton (YYF)1 July 1 2x weekly 11:00 11:27 Nanaimo (YCD) 1*Year-Round Year-

round 2x weekly 10:30 11:29 London (YXU) *New May 19 2x weekly 10:25 15:52 Ottawa (YOW) 1 April 30 6x weekly 09:00 14:43 Montreal 1 June 30 2x weekly 01:00 07:03

1 Resumption of service last operated in 2021

Additional quotes:

"Air travel is critical to our regional economy. Direct routes to strategic business locations make our region more globally competitive. They attract investment and human capital and they connect our local companies to the global marketplace. Half of all cargo moves in the bellies of passenger planes – the increase in direct flights and the new connection to Minneapolis is a big boost for our local businesses. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these flights will have on our region."

- Malcom Bruce, Edmonton Global, Chief Executive Officer

"These new connections serve as an important tool for further positioning Edmonton as an international hub for trade and travel in Western Canada. New routes to the US will further open up economic expansion opportunities for businesses in the Edmonton region while also bringing in visitors to explore everything our great capital city region has to offer. Thank you to the teams at the Edmonton International Airport and WestJet for making today's announcement possible."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"With these new flight commitments from West Jet, the future of tourism is looking even brighter. Seeing more visitors enjoying all that Alberta has to offer is something our government is excited about. Our Festivals, Parks and Mountains are second to none and we look forward to sharing them with the world."

- The Honourable Todd Loewen, Ministry of Forestry, Parks and Tourism

"With the recent announcement of WestJet increasing their services both to the United States and from coast to coast in Canada, I am pleased for the positive outcomes to the Edmonton region that are sure to follow. As Edmonton's population continues to grow, Edmontonians' desire to travel and feel connected does too. This is a much welcomed investment that will spark economic growth and vibrancy in the Edmonton region, and I look forward to my next transborder and domestic flights with WestJet from the Edmonton International Airport."

- Edmonton Mayor, Amarjeet Sohi

"On behalf of Leduc County, I'd like to congratulate WestJet on its exciting network expansion. The success of the airport is directly tied to the success of the region, and the more direct flights EIA has – especially to key connecting hubs in the United States – the easier it will be to connect with businesses on a global scale, which will in turn drive business development and diversification."

- Leduc County Mayor, Tanni Doblanko

