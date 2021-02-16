"I am grateful to our WestJetters, our guests and my colleagues on the executive team for having the opportunity to work for this great airline through some of the most pivotal times in our 25-year history," said von zur Muehlen. "I will remain a big supporter of WestJet and look forward to seeing the airline recover, as it is well positioned for the challenges that lay ahead."

WestJet announced that John Weatherill will be stepping into the role of Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. John has been with WestJet since August 2013 holding several roles within the airline's commercial team: Director, of Network & Schedule Planning, Director of Revenue Management, Vice-President of Pricing & Revenue Management and his most recent role, Vice-President, Network & Revenue.

With more than 20 years in the aviation industry, John brings a wealth of airline experience to the role, and has been instrumental in the growth of WestJet including its move into transatlantic operations, premium cabin growth, branded fares, new ancillary products, and with the support of his team, managing the dramatic effects this pandemic has had on the airline's network and schedule.

"We are fortunate to have a very strong and capable successor for Arved," continued Sims. "John's knowledge, experience and leadership will be strong assets as we shape our recovery and future."

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

