WestJet and TELUS will be Canada's first to leverage Starlink technology to bring Canadians best-in-class, high-speed internet onboard beginning December 2024

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet and TELUS unveiled the first step in a multi-year strategic partnership that will transform the inflight experience for WestJet guests by providing industry-leading, fast and free internet, presented by TELUS and delivered by Starlink onboard WestJet aircraft. This announcement marks the beginning of a fully integrated partnership between WestJet and TELUS, and a significant leap forward for the airline's inflight connectivity.

"Through our strategic partnership with TELUS, we are setting a new standard in the Canadian airline industry by offering Starlink's revolutionary inflight connectivity, and thanks to TELUS we are able to bring this inflight experience to WestJet Rewards guests for free," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

In the coming months, WestJet and TELUS will announce additional, exclusive benefits and perks for WestJet Rewards members and TELUS customers.

"The future of inflight connectivity and entertainment is here, and we're excited to enter this long-term partnership with WestJet to enhance the flying experience for guests and bring more value to WestJet Rewards members and TELUS customers, whether they are on the ground or in the air" said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions.

WestJet will be the largest North American and first commercial Boeing 737 airline to offer inflight connectivity powered by Starlink's best-in-class technology platform, which includes the world's largest satellite constellation. Starlink was selected as WestJet's new inflight technology partner for its ability to deliver enough bandwidth and lowest latency internet for every guest onboard to live-stream videos or online game direct from their devices as if they were at home.

"With more than 1,000 aircraft committed to Starlink worldwide, high-speed, low-latency internet is the future of aviation connectivity and we're excited to work with WestJet to bring Starlink technology to their guests in the coming months," said Jason Fritch, SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales.

This new platform will take flight before the end of 2024, with plans to complete the installation on WestJet's modern narrowbody fleet by the end of 2025. All wide-body aircraft are planned to be upgraded by the end of 2026.

Access to the new inflight system will be exclusively provided to WestJet Rewards members free of charge thanks to TELUS. WestJet guests can easily become WestJet Rewards members by simply creating a WestJet Rewards account online at any time in advance of their WestJet operated flight.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

About SpaceX Starlink

Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in over 100 countries and territories around the world through over 6,000 satellites providing over 275 Tbps of capacity. Starlink began serving commercial aircraft last year with in-flight high-speed internet with over 1000 aircraft committed. With satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude over 65 times closer than conventional geostationary satellites, Starlink achieves significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. Starlink can deliver up to 1 Gbps to aircraft, and with latency as low as 20 ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including online gaming, virtual private networks, and other high data rate activities.

