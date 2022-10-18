WestJet and Pacific Coastal Airlines Launch Interline Cooperation

CALGARY, AB and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet and Pacific Coastal Airlines launched a reciprocal interline relationship, the first interline collaboration for Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Guests can now purchase a single ticket from either airline for travel involving connecting flights between their networks. Guests will enjoy the confidence of optimized connecting times and the convenience of checking in and receiving boarding passes for all flights at the first point of departure.

"We are thrilled to become the first interline partner for Pacific Coastal and to add to our existing WestJet Link relationship," said John Weatherill, WestJet's Chief Commercial Officer. "This new interline complements our network growth in Western Canada and the strong schedule we're bringing to the communities we serve directly and through our partners like Pacific Coastal."

"Pacific Coastal Airlines is proud to partner with WestJet on our first interline," said Johnathan Richardson, Vice President of Customer and Commercial, Pacific Coastal Airlines. "We look forward to working together to connect the communities we serve and bring them exciting new options for their global travel needs."

This new interline expands the existing relationship between the airlines, through which Pacific Coastal Airlines operates all WestJet Link flights on behalf of WestJet under a capacity purchase agreement, serving 11 communities in Alberta and British Columbia.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

About Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately owned British Columbia based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport's South Terminal (YVR) that currently flies to 17 airports in British Columbia. Connecting to additional destinations along the south coast of British Columbia through its affiliate airline Wilderness Seaplanes, located in Port Hardy on northern Vancouver Island. Pacific Coastal is also the operator of WestJet Link, providing service from its bases in Calgary and Vancouver to airports in Alberta and BC.

For more information on Pacific Coastal Airlines, please visit pacificcoastal.com

