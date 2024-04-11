WestJet and Calgary Flames Alumni Association sign two-year partnership

Partnership serves to support affordable youth programming and strengthen ties to local communities

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet and the Calgary Flames Alumni Association today announced a new two-year partnership focused on unlocking new opportunities to give back to the community through enhanced access to sports for Western Canadian youth.

"Our partnership with the Calgary Flames Alumni is founded on a mutual passion for engaging with and giving back to our shared hometown," said Jeff Hagen, WestJet, Vice-President, Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships. "Through our long-standing relationship, we are proud to support the Alumni's initiatives to increase youth participation in sport."

Integral to the enhanced partnership announcement is WestJet's sponsorship of the Calgary Flames Alumni Hockey School, which aims to provide families with affordable access to hockey camp, with the goal of keeping youth in Western Canada active and engaged. Additionally, the camp gives the alumni group the opportunity to engage with school participants and pass down their extensive knowledge of the game.

"This partnership with WestJet, Calgary's hometown airline, will be instrumental in connecting our Alumni group to key events and charitable opportunities, in support of our collective efforts to give back to the city and youth we had the privilege of representing and playing for," said Jamie Macoun, President, Calgary Flames Alumni.

WestJet first began working with the Calgary Flames Alumni in 2014 as an official sponsor of the coveted Annual Calgary Flames Alumni Masters Tournament. Continuing the tradition, WestJet will sponsor this year's tournament and charity event in direct support of Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families. In addition to WestJet's sponsorship of Calgary Flames Alumni events, the airline will support connecting Alumni members to the communities they support and bolster their charitable fundraising efforts.

"Throughout our 28-year history, we have endeavored to foster meaningful connections through friendly and affordable air travel. We are excited to leverage that commitment in support of the Calgary Flames Alumni, as they continue their important mission of giving back and maintaining ties with the community we call home," continued Hagen.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

About the Calgary Flames Alumni

The Calgary Flames Alumni, founded in 1993, is one of the oldest chapters in professional hockey. They are here to help those in need have raised over $4,000,000 for charities in southern Alberta. Their mandate is to make a quality contribution on a broad scale to Calgary and the community of southern Alberta.

